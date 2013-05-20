Rosy Toes Designs Participates in Luxury Gift Lounge in Honor of 2013 Cannes Film Festival Nominees and Presenters

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Rosy Toes Designs is pleased to announce, in association with The Artisan Group, our participation in a luxury celebrity gift lounge hosted by GBK Productions on May 17-20, 2013 at an exclusive location in Cannes, France, in honor of the The 2013 Cannes Film Festival Nominees and Presenters.



All attending celebrities and members of the press will receive our business cards in their swag bags.



At Rosy Toes Designs, fiber artist and designer, Lucy Chapman, creates eco friendly, luxurious and functional fiber art. Her practical art is a synthesis of new designs and ancient techniques. You will find messenger bags, Cuddle-up sweater blankets and fashion accessories handcrafted from felted wool and alpaca, recycled silk, and repurposed lambswool and cashmere sweaters. Her inspiration comes from the colors of the natural world and from the joy of playing with fiber.



Ms. Chapman's unique line of eco friendly fashion accessories and bags have achieved worldwide acclaim with her feature in both the November and December issues of British Vogue, 2012. Her work was also seen at the Official Gift Lounge of the 46th Annual CMA Awards, part of exclusive celebrity luxury gift bags, and enjoyed by eco fashion lovers both near and far.



For more information on Rosy Toes Designs, our products, or our participation in this exclusive event, visit www.RosyToesDesigns.com, call (937)269-4701, or email info@RosyToesDesigns.com



Lucy Chapman, Rosy Toes Designs' sole proprietor, is a resident of Laura, OH.



For press inquiries regarding The Artisan Group, please visit http://www.theartisangroup.org or email press@theartisangroup.org.