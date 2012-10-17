Rotacaster Announces Best Safety Restraint

Tighes Hill, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- Rotacaster recently introduced the best load safety restraint in the market. The restraint is fitted with a hi-strength 4m belt, the belt easily wraps around even the largest loads. The simple ratchet mechanism makes it very easy to secure or release the belt. The Rotacaster safety restraint can be attached to most hand-trucks. The Rotacaster safety restraint is adjustable up- or down or across the rib to which it is attached. The Rotacaster safety restraint can be fitted to a wide range of other vehicles or platforms requiring a load restraint.



According to Peter McKinnon, managing director for Rotacaster, “This innovative design can overcome issues associated with trying to move and handle materials. Also available in an outdoor, all-terrain model, it reduces the effort of manual handling and repetitive movement that can lead to workplace injury.”



360 degree maneuverability is achieved with Rotacaster’s direct lateral and rotational movement. Rotacaster makes manual movement of loads safer, faster and easier. The most important message communicated by safety managers is the concern and need for workplace ergonomic improvements whenever and wherever possible. Especially when workers compensation, lost work days and insurance premiums can be reduced while improving productivity.



Rotacaster, while fixed in a primary orientation, facilitates movement in any direction without the need of a traditional swivel mount. Omni-wheels have been used in conveyor and light-duty robotics applications for years, yet the Rotacaster multi-directional wheel is engineered to provide additional robustness, durability, and ride quality necessary as an industrial floor wheel.



Applications for the Rotacaster range from material handling equipment (hand trucks, trolleys, dollies, carts, skates) to shopping carts and luggage; from conveyor transfers, pipe rollers, and other inverted applications to robotics and patient lifts in medical settings.



