Rotacaster Announces South Korean Strategic Partner BNP

Tighes Hill, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Rotacaster’s Managing Director Peter McKinnon recently announced the strategic partnership with South Korean-based, BNP, Co., Ltd. “We look forward to working closely with BNP in our joint effort to position Rotacaster as the go-to multi-directional wheel solution in South Korea. BNP has an excellent reputation and brings together a highly regarded group of companies across a range of disciplines and a fast growing presence in materials handling,” noted McKinnon.



Rotacaster Wheel Limited is an Australian company with a focus on innovative product design. Rotacaster is a patented multi-directional wheel quickly becoming the alternative to the swivel caster. The Rotacaster is a sturdy, robust wheel, adaptable to a vast array of applications and it overcomes many of the limitations associated with the traditional swivel caster wheel.



360 degree maneuverability is achieved with Rotacaster’s direct lateral and rotational movement. Rotacaster makes manual movement of loads safer, faster and easier. The most important message communicated by safety managers is the concern and need for workplace ergonomic improvements whenever and wherever possible. Especially when workers compensation, lost work days and insurance premiums can be reduced while improving productivity.



Rotacaster, while fixed in a primary orientation, facilitates movement in any direction without the need of a traditional swivel mount. Omni-wheels have been used in conveyor and light-duty robotics applications for years, yet the Rotacaster multi-directional wheel is engineered to provide additional robustness, durability, and ride quality necessary as an industrial floor wheel.



Applications for the Rotacaster range from material handling equipment (hand trucks, trolleys, dollies, carts, skates) to shopping carts and luggage; from conveyor transfers, pipe rollers, and other inverted applications to robotics and patient lifts in medical settings.



Follow Rotacaster on Twitter @Rotacaster; or contact Rotacaster at http://www.rotacaster.com.au or via phone: 61 2 4907 8100.



