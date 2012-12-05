Rotacaster Solutions Profiled in Supply Chain Review for Australian Company

New South Wales, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- Australia Post and Rotacaster collaborated on the design and construction of the transfer table, with trials successfully undertaken at Australia Post's Gateway facility in Melbourne. "The smaller diameter of Rotocaster’s rollers provides support for the soft packaging, while minimizing friction and reducing the number of wheels required," says Rotacaster CEO Peter McKinnon.



Supply Chain Review profiles Rotacaster in the November 13, 2013 issue. According to the article, "Precision engineered rollers have enabled a safer and more efficient sorting solution for Australia Post." They go on to say "Multi-directional roller wheel manufacturer Rotacaster Wheel has delivered a manual transfer solution for an Australia Post facility.



Australia Post used ball transfer tables for manual sorting of bulky international mailbags weighing up to 35 kg. This required substantial and repetitive manual effort by operators to push, pull and rotate the bags, exposing them to potential musculoskeletal injury." To address the challenge, the mail company looked for alternative solutions, assuming the targeted push-pull force of 5kg for a 35Kg bag would in all likelihood require a powered solution.



However, Rotocaster’s roller solution, utilizing 48mm Rotacasters combined with polyacetal (POM) spacer rollers, resulted in a significant reduction of push-pull forces to between 4-7 kg in all directions on the table.



360 degree maneuverability is achieved with Rotacaster’s direct lateral and rotational movement. Rotacaster makes manual movement of loads safer, faster and easier. The most important message communicated by safety managers is the concern and need for workplace ergonomic improvements whenever and wherever possible. Especially when workers compensation, lost work days and insurance premiums can be reduced while improving productivity.



About Rotacaster Wheel Limited

Rotacaster Wheel Limited is an Australian company with a focus on innovative product design. Rotacaster is a patented multi-directional wheel quickly becoming the alternative to the swivel caster. The Rotacaster is a sturdy, robust wheel, adaptable to a vast array of applications and it overcomes many of the limitations associated with the traditional swivel caster wheel.



Rotacaster, while fixed in a primary orientation, facilitates movement in any direction without the need of a traditional swivel mount. Omni-wheels have been used in conveyor and light-duty robotics applications for years, yet the Rotacaster multi-directional wheel is engineered to provide additional robustness, durability, and ride quality necessary as an industrial floor wheel.



