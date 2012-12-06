Rotacasters Provide Key Improvements to Swivel Caster

New South Wales, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- Rotacaster Wheel Limited provides different wheel diameters provide the choices needed to handle light, sensitive, unstructured or heavy duty industrial level loads. The Rotacaster was developed to improve on the swivel caster wheel and it does so in a number of ways. The key improvements are:



- The ability to move loads in any direction while in a stable fixed mount. This delivers significantly improved load stability by eliminating caster induced shift in the center of gravity when changing directions. This is particularly critical for tall and or stacked loads.

- A precise response to steering input by eliminating caster lag during directional change.

- Directional stability on inclined surfaces. The stable fixed mount eliminates the ‘runaway shopping cart’ syndrome, significantly reducing the force required to move perpendicular to the incline.

- Bottom line, the ROTACASTER offers a significantly improved floor wheel performance compared to the traditional swivel caster.



Built to provide the robustness and ride quality of an industrial floor wheel, the Rotacaster’s patented full polymer construction and 360º maneuverability has brought a new level of performance to conveyor transfer and inverted multi-directional motion applications.



Simple mounting options and a range of hubs make them easy to adapt to existing systems, both passive and driven. Rotacaster's injection molded cup mounts provide the perfect alternative to a ball transfer unit.



About Rotacaster

Rotacaster Wheel Limited is an Australian company with a focus on innovative product design. Rotacaster is a patented multi-directional wheel quickly becoming the alternative to the swivel caster. The Rotacaster is a sturdy, robust wheel, adaptable to a vast array of applications and it overcomes many of the limitations associated with the traditional swivel caster wheel.



Applications for the Rotacaster range from material handling equipment (hand trucks, trolleys, dollies, carts, skates) to shopping carts and luggage; from conveyor transfers, pipe rollers, and other inverted applications to robotics and patient lifts in medical settings. Follow Rotacaster on Twitter @Rotacaster; contact Rotacaster at www.rotacaster.com.au or via phone: 61 2 4907 8100.



Rotacaster Wheel Ltd.

http://www.rotacaster.com.au

Peter McKinnon, Managing Director

info@rotacaster.com.au

+61 2 4907 8100