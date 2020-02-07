Rotary Cutters Market: Size, Share, Analysis, Regional Outlook & Forecast 2019-2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2020 -- A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on Rotary Cutters Market (Types - Spindle, and Flex-wing, and Others): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025. According to the report, the global rotary cutters market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Infinium Global Research has recently published a trending report on the global cutters market delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The rotary cutters are the powered machinery that used the rotating blades to cut heavy bushes, thick grass or small trees at the farms and roadsides. They are extremely efficient for general livestock and property maintenance as they are suitable for harsh conditions. Additionally, rotary cutters come in a different range of sizes and configurations according to the applications. There are two types of agriculture rotary cutters including spindle and flex-wing.



Rising Adoption of Efficient, Reliable and Less Time-Consuming Machinery in Farming is Driving the Rotary Cutter Market Worldwide



Mechanized farm tools and equipment are becoming more prevalent in recent times for increasing the efficiency in farming. The rotary cutter is extremely efficient to cut through rough plant material up to one inch thick and can be adjusted to cut at low (1 ½ inch or higher(9 inches) heights. Rotary cutters are used to make the land ready for agriculture and are an important tool for seasonal farmers. In addition, the rotary cutters enable the operation even with the farms and roadsides rough conditions that are anticipated to escalate the market growth during the forecast period.



Spindle Rotary Cutters Segment Accounted For the Leading Share of the Rotary Cutters



According to the analyst at Infinium Global Research, the scope of the market is analyzed on the basis of types. The study includes a spindle, flex-wing, and others. The spindle segment is further sub-segmented into the single spindle and multiple spindles. Multiple spindles are heavy-duty rotary cutter is versatile, rugged, and built to handle a host of applications. A solid and all-around performer, this triple-spindle cutter is well suited for orchard, commercial, and agricultural use such as crop shredding.



Flex-wing is ideal for cutting deep grassy ditches and trenches. Launched in 2019, Rhino Ag equipment 4000 series flex-wing rotary cutters 4150 boost the horsepower requirement to 60, getting the ability to cut brush up to a 4-inch diameter.



North America Holds the Maximum Market Shares During the Forecast Period



The high adoption of agriculture machinery in farming in the key factor that drives the growth of the North America rotary cutter market. The harvesting and threshing sector in North America is expected to expand during the forecast which is likely to give traction to the rotary cutters market. Moreover, a large skilled workforce has augmented the adoption of rotary cutters by the users in this region.



Competitive Analysis



The global rotary cutter market is fairly fragmented. Rotary cutter manufacturing technology is relatively maturing than some high-tech equipment. The completion among the leading players is expected to become less intensified during the forecast period. The key players in the market are CNH Industrial, Woods Equipment Co., John Deere, Alamo Group, Inc., Kubota Agricultural Machinery, AGCO Corporation, Greaves Cotton Limited, Beri Udyog Pvt Ltd., and Others.



