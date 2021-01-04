Rotary International Offers and Organizes Summer Programs Abroad for High School Students

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2021 -- Rotary International is a group of dedicated Rotarians with over 1.2 million members in over 33,000 clubs around the world. Their network brings together businesses, professionals and community leaders who provide humanitarian services to build goodwill and peace around the world. They organize an exchange program for high school students and it is managed and coordinated by trained Rotarian volunteers who truly believe one of the keys to world peace is through understanding people in different cultures around the world. Rotary International's dedicated Rotarians coordinate almost 10,000 students' exchanges per year and they are committed to the safety and protection of every student who desires to become a member of the global community and an ambassador for their country.



In response to a query about their services, the spokesperson of Rotary International commented, "Our study abroad programs offer a lot of benefits for students who participate in the exchange program. These include serving as an ambassador for their country and community, benefiting from immersion in another culture while adapting to a new way of life, making lifelong friends, not only within the host country but also with other exchange students from around the world, returning home with a great sense of the world and a deeper understanding of themselves and their culture, assuming leadership roles shaped by lessons from the experience and building memories that will be with them forever".



Rotary International offers a long-term exchange program that usually lasts for one academic year. All foreign exchange students are required to attend high school while on exchange. Eligible students who have just graduated from high school and going on exchange during their gap year are still required to attend high school full time in their assigned foreign country as it is a mandatory part of cultural immersion. To gain a greater understanding of the culture, students will live with at least two host families during their stay. The host Rotary club carefully screens and selects all host families to ensure the safety of the students. Additionally, the local host Rotary club pays students a monthly stipend and assigns a dedicated counselor to help them get the most out of their exchange. Interested and qualified students can get one of the Best High School Study Abroad Summer Programs through Rotary International by contacting them online to discover opportunities available in their area.



The spokesperson of Rotary International further commented, "We offer very affordable high school summer programs. Our program is completely administered by volunteer Rotary club members, thus keeping program expenses low. Costs vary depending on the district and country where the exchange or youth camps occur. Typically, students and their parents/guardians are expected to cover the following expenses: round-trip airfare, travel insurance, travel documents, spending money and emergency fund".



More so, Rotary International has Study Abroad Scholarships for their student exchange programs. The scholarship covers room board, tuition, and a monthly stipend valued over $24,000. The rotary youth exchanges are administered locally and all applicants must be sponsored by a local rotary club and district. Each district also has its own application and selection process.



About Rotary International

Rotary International is a global network that coordinates student exchange programs for high school students. Students Looking for High School Abroad Program can get in touch with Rotary International via their website.



Contact Information:



Rotary International.

Web: https://www.studyabroadscholarships.org/