New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- The global Rotary Seals Market is expected to reach USD 5.87 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the increasing demand of high quality, reliable and durable mechanical seals. Mechanical seals are used for joining mechanisms or systems together to avoid leakages, or excluding contamination by dust and dirt. The efficiency of the seal depends on compression in the case of gaskets and adhesion in the case of sealants.



The use of superior quality raw material will be one of the key trends that will gain traction in the rotary seals market during the next few years. Mechanical seals manufactured in modern times are specifically designed to endure harsh environmental conditions and temperatures, owing to this kind of development in the seals market, there is demand for the use of superior quality raw materials, for example, high-grade steel alloys, which can endure high temperatures. These developments are compelling the manufacturers to produce superior quality raw materials.



Bal Seal Engineering, American High Performance Seals, Gallagher Seals, DingZing Advanced Materials, James Walker, Hubata Seals, M.Barnwell Services, Kofler-Dichtungen, Polymer Concepts Technologies, PERFORMANCE SEALING, Seal & Design, Rhondama, Swan Seals Aberdeen, Spareage Seals (now Max Spare), and Tesnila Bogadi, among others.



The major benefits of using rotary seals is that it prevents the equipment to get contaminated and retains the lubricants used in the bearings. These seals are applicable to electric motors, automotive wheels, pumps, and gearboxes.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Rotary seals Market on the basis of type, product, component, end user, and region:



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Mechanical Seals

Oil Seals

IM Seals

V- ring Seals

PTFE Lip Seals

Others



Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Polyurethanes

Thermoplastics

Elastomers

Others



Component Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Rigid outer component

Metallic

Non-metallic

Flexible inner lip

Spring loaded

Spring less



End users Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Oil and Gas

Chemicals and petrochemical

Powers

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial

Marine and rail

Automotive

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

South-east Asia

Latin America

Brazil

MEA



Major benefits of the Rotary Seals Market report:



The report discusses in detail the changing dynamics of the competitive landscape.

The report examines growth prospects, factors driving the growth of the market, and limitations affecting the market growth.

The report gives a comprehensive analysis of the changing dynamics of the market owing to the current scenario.

The report encompasses a detailed forecast for the years 2020-2027.

The report provides valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence in the forecast timeline.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The market is segmented on the basis of type into polyurethanes, thermoplastics, elastomers and others. Polyurethanes is forecasted to have the highest growth rate of 5.4% during the forecast period, due to its outstanding mechanical properties, light weight and rigidness.



The market is segmented on the basis of product into mechanical seals, oil seals, V ring seals, IM seals, PTFE lip seals and others. Mechanical seals dominated the market in 2018, acquiring a market share of 25.0%, due to its high quality, durability and reliability.



The market is segmented on the basis of component into rigid outer component and flexible inner lip. The outer rigid component can be metallic, such as steel, stainless steel and aluminum. The flexible inner lip may be spring loaded or spring less.



The market is segmented on the basis of end users into oil and gas, chemicals and petrochemical, powers, electrical and electronics, industrial, marine and rail, automotive and others. Oil and gas segment is forecasted to have the highest annual growth of 6.1% during the forecast period along with dominating the segment throughout the period, due to the increasing trade of crude oil across countries.



The market is segmented on the basis of geography by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and MEA. APAC will witness a significant growth in its CAGR, of 5.0% during the forecast period, along with dominating the segment throughout the period, due to its contribution to the demand of oil and gas industry.



The companies have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions and partnerships to hold on going trails and come up with new developments in the market.



Table of contents:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2026



Chapter 3. Rotary seals Segmentation & Impact Analysis

3.1. Rotary seals Segmentation Analysis

3.2. Rotary seals Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

3.3. Regulatory framework

3.4. Rotary seals Market Impact Analysis

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Increasing demand of high quality, reliable and durable mechanical seals

3.4.1.2. Wide range of applications in equipment with rotating shafts

3.4.1.3. Release of toxic gases from equipment, prevented by rotary seals

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.5. Key opportunities prioritized

3.6. Rotary seals Pricing Analysis

3.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

3.8. Rotary seals PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Rotary seals Market By Product Insights & Trends



Continued…..



