Peterborough, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- On June 27, 2013 the City of Peterborough, the Nicholls Oval Neighbourhood Association, the Rotary Club of Peterborough and the numerous other sponsors celebrated the opening of the Rotary Splash Pad in Nicholls Oval Park.



The event was a culmination of two years work by the Nicholls Oval Neighbourhood Association, who undertook community fundraising for the project. The splash pad cost $240,000 of which $47,000 was raised by the Neighbourhood Association.



“The work of the Association made this all possible”, remarked Mayor Daryl Bennett. “This project was a redevelopment initiative of a 50-year old wading pool that had not been operational in over 10 years. Together, the City and community partners have created a wonderful children’s facility and City Council is pleased to see its rejuvenation. The children of the neighbourhood will benefit from the hard work of all the volunteers and sponsors who assisted in this project.”



"The community has rallied behind this project from the start," said Bethany Kaune, President of the Nicholls Oval Neighbourhood Association. "We raised over $47,000 by hosting several community events as well as receiving generous support from businesses, the Rotary of Peterborough Kawartha and a grant from Farm Credit Canada. The splash pad is a great example of what a neighbourhood and extended community can accomplish. The results will be enjoyed by children and families for many years to come."



"The Rotary Club of Peterborough Kawartha has been happy to provide funding and leadership to the Nicholls Oval splash pad project, as well as today's celebration. We are delighted the splash pad will be named 'The Rotary Splash Pad” noted Wendy Swain, President of the Rotary Club of Peterborough Kawartha. The Club volunteered to sit on the Neighbourhood Association and contributed $15,000 to the fundraising initiatives.



The Rotary Splash Pad in Nicholls Oval Park will be open daily through the summer from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.



This information is also available on the City of Peterborough website www.peterborough.ca.



