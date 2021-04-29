Rotary Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market Worth $0.8 Billion by 2026

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2021 -- According to the new market research report "Rotary Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market by Power Rating (up to 1000 kVA, 1001-2000 kVA, 2001-2500 kVA, and Above 2500 kVA), Type (Diesel, Hybrid), Application, and Region(APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, South America ) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Rotary UPS Market is projected to reach USD 0.8 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 0.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The growing need for zero downtime power supply solutions for critical power applications is the major driver of the rotary or Rotary UPS Market. The advantages of rotary UPS such as high efficiency, fewer space requirements, and low lifetime costs are expected to further drive the demand. Increasing data center investments are expected to be the single biggest contributing factor to the growth of Rotary UPS Market during forecast period.



Above 2500 kVA is expected to be the largest Rotary UPS Market segment by power rating



The market for rotary UPS of above 1800 rpm is expected to be the largest during the forecast period. Rotary UPS are inherently suitable for high power rating applications and are most economical at these power ratings. These large-rated power rotary UPS find applications in energy-intensive applications such as data centers, manufacturing industries, aerospace & defense, and healthcare & pharmaceuticals. With the increasing investments in large-scale data centers, especially in Asia Pacific and Europe, the demand for rotary UPS in this segment is expected to grow.



Datacenter segment is expected to capture the major share of the Rotary UPS Market by application



Datacenter segment by application is expected to be the largest segment during forecast period. The demand for data centers is continuously increasing, and the amount of energy consumed by them has also surged. This is due to the increased load of IT devices that are installed in these data centers. The continuity of power supply is critical for the effective functioning of IT loads in data centers and power outages in them are costly. Investments in large hyperscale data centers have increased significantly to meet the increasing data demand. These drivers are expected to play a key role in the growth of the Rotary UPS Market for data center applications.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the global Rotary UPS Market



The Rotary UPS Market in Asia Pacific, led by China, is expected to grow. Increased investments in data centers, especially in China, Australia, Japan, and Singapore along with the thriving electronics & semiconductor sector in countries such as Korea, Japan, Malaysia, and Singapore are expected to drive the demand for rotary UPS.



To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the Rotary UPS Market includes profiles of some of the leading players, such as Piller Power Systems (Germany), Hitec Holdings (Netherlands), Rolls Royce Holdings (UK), Hitzinger (Austria), and IEM Power Systems (US) along with other prominent manufacturers of rotary UPS.



