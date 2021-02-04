ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE: A Global Network Providing Summer Programs for High School Students

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE is a network of people from diverse backgrounds that includes professional, business, and community leaders who provide compassionate service to bring peace and goodwill worldwide. They have over 1.2 million members in over 33,000 clubs globally, coordinating almost 10,000 students' exchanges per year. Rotarians do not show bias in the exchange programs they organize. Everyone is allowed to participate and be chosen regardless of race, sex, sexual orientation, religious beliefs, and socioeconomic status.



In response to a query about their services, the spokesperson of ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE commented, "We are committed to the well-being of every student that has the desire to become a member of the global community. All rotary exchange students are thoroughly screened before they are accepted into the program. These students are wonderful young people who are happy to share their country's peculiar cultures, traditions, and languages with others".



ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE is an organization where one can find best high school summer abroad programs. One of these programs is the family-to-family exchanges. Here, two families agree to send their kids to be hosted in another country by another family with kids of the same age range. This exchange starts with one student travelling to another country where he/she spends 3-4 weeks with their host family. Both of them later travel together to the first student's home where they spend the same number of weeks with their family. The total exchange period is planned to be around 2 months. However, the two families can decide on the time frame the visits will take.



The spokesperson of ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE further commented, "Our high school summer programs are affordable. This is because volunteer Rotary Club members completely administer the program, and this keeps the cost low. However, interest participants should note that the costs vary depending on the district and country where the exchange or youth camp occurs. The following expenses are to be borne by the parent/guardian of the student, and these include round-trip airfare, travel insurance such as medical, accident and illness coverage, travel documents, pocket money, and emergency funds".



At ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE, they also organize a gap year abroad program for students. This gap year is the academic school year after graduation from high school and before enrolling for undergraduate studies. Students who participate in this program travel extensively with other high school exchange students. They are also mandated to attend high school in the country of their exchange as this program requires student visas. However, the program is not demanding for students, as they do not need academic credits for graduation from their high school at home.



ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE is a global network that organizes exchange programs for students. They also contain a long-term exchange program where participating students must attend high school while on exchange. This program lasts one academic year, and students get to stay with 2-3 families in the host country. More so, students in this program have the opportunity to learn the culture of another country and make lifelong friends. These benefits are what make ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE one of the best foreign exchange programs any student can get.



