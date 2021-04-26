ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE: A Rotarian-Sponsored Foreign Exchange Program for High School Students

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE is a Rotarian-sponsored program that offers high school students a lifetime opportunity to study abroad, have fun, learn a different culture while adapting to a new way of life, and lots more. The Rotarians who coordinate the programs are an association of people from diverse backgrounds that include professionals, business, and community leaders, who provide charitable services to create peace and goodwill worldwide. They do not discriminate applicants based on age, sex, religion, or any other socio-economic and demographic characteristics, as they are focused on helping students develop themselves.



In response to a query about their services, the spokesperson of ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE commented, "We have over 1.2 million strong members in over 33,000 clubs around the globe, and they conduct almost 10,000 student exchanges every year. Our members believe that to achieve world peace, it is essential to understand people from other cultures worldwide as this will enable people to live amicably with one another when they are knowledgeable about each other's do's and don'ts. We also take paramount the safety and well-being of the students that desire to be members of this global community. As such, we ensure that any Rotarian, Rotarian spouses or volunteers who come in contact with them protect them from all forms of abuse".



ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE has a study abroad program, which is an international long-term exchange program. Eligible students for this program are required to attend high school full time in their assigned foreign country. The program is for one academic year, and each participating student will live with 2-3 families while on the exchange program. Students will benefit from learning about the culture of the people they reside with, which is one of the essential parts of the program. The local host Rotary club also pays each student a monthly stipend to care for unexpected expenses. One of the best high school foreign exchange programs on offer to students can be gotten via ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE's platform.



The spokesperson of ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE further commented, "We normally expect parents to be ready to bear some costs which are not covered by the scholarship we provide. These include round-trip airfare, travel documents, travel insurance, an emergency fund for unexpected expenses and language camp. Our scholarship covers room, board, tuition, and a monthly stipend that is valued over $24,000".



ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE has a program for students who are interested in adventure but not willing to spend a whole school year abroad. This program is called the short-term summer abroad exchange program. It is open to students between the ages of 15-19, and it involves an exchange of a son or daughter between two families. Students looking for high school study abroad summer programs can contact ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE via their website for more information.



