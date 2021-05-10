ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE: A Rotarian Sponsored Foreign Exchange Student Program, Offers to Students High School Summer Travel Abroad Programs 

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2021 -- ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE is a Rotarian collaborative platform that offers high school students who are interested in studying abroad foreign exchange programs. These Rotarians are an association of people from different backgrounds that include professional, business, and community leaders who provide charitable services to create peace and goodwill worldwide. Participating students in the program can learn a new way of life, language and become global citizens. Since the inception of the program, they have conducted almost 10,000 student exchanges yearly and do not discriminate based on socio-economic and demographic characteristics.



In response to a query about their services, the spokesperson of ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE commented, "We always ensure that host families are provided with orientation and training by the local host Rotary district and club. In addition to this, one local ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE officer and youth exchange counselor are attached to them to advise and help when there is a need for such. Hosting families can be sure to experience a wonderful time with students from other countries, as they can share in his/her dreams and aspirations and eventually develop a long-lasting relationship with the student. We also inform anyone that wants to apply as a host for the youth exchange program that there is no compensation or reimbursement for expenses incurred by them".



ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE has several high school summer travel abroad programs that give students the opportunity of meeting people from other countries and viewing things from an entirely different perspective. They have a short summer abroad program for students who love adventure but are not ready to spend an entire school year abroad. Their family-to-family exchange program is where two families agree to send their son or daughter to be hosted in another country by another family with a similar aged son or daughter. It starts with students traveling to another country, where they will spend 3-4 weeks with the host family, and after that, the two students from both families travel together to the first student's home to be hosted for the next 3-4 weeks. Also, an international youth camp program is mainly done in Europe with camps in India, Taiwan, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, and the US. Each camp's theme and focus is different as the focus may be on sports, arts, peace, or even a mix.



The spokesperson of Rotary Youth Exchange further commented, "We ensure that students who participate in our youth exchange program are protected from all forms of abuse. This has made us reinforce the statement of conduct with extra policies that set the safety of our program participants as our main priority".



Furthermore, ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE offers students a global experience without the associated cost of international education programs. Their well-structured foreign exchange student programs allow students learn about other people's cultures, languages, and religions.



About ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE

ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE is composed of a set of programs organized by Rotary International for high school students. They offer scholarships to qualified students to help them achieve their dreams of studying abroad as an international student. The scholarship covers room board, tuition, and a monthly stipend valued at over $24,000. For more information, students can visit studyabroadscholarships.org.



Contact Information:

ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE

Web: https://www.studyabroadscholarships.org/