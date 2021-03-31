ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE: A Worldwide Network, Offers Foreign Exchange Programs for High School Students

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2021 -- ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE is coordinated by a group of people from different backgrounds who provide humanitarian services to bring out peace and benevolence around the world. They have over 1.2 million members in over 33,000 clubs globally, coordinating almost 10,000 students' exchanges per year. Their members ensure students are well taken care of every year, and they do not show prejudice based on race, gender, sexual beliefs, socioeconomic status, and religious beliefs.



In response to a query about their services, the spokesperson of ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE commented, "Our Rotary youth exchange programs are administered locally, and their local Rotary club and district must sponsor interested applicants. We have branches in most countries globally, and youth exchanges occur in almost all of them. Applicants are, however, to take note that each Rotary district has its own application and selection process so, they are required to contact their local district or club for specific information".



ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE is a place where people can consult for foreign exchange programs. Their high school summer programs are affordable for all participants. This is because volunteer Rotary club members completely administer the program, and this keeps the cost low. However, the following expenses are to be borne by the parent/guardian of students, and these include round-trip airfare, travel insurance and that have medical, accident and illness coverage, travel documents, pocket money, and emergency funds".



The spokesperson of ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE further commented, "We do not reimburse or compensate our host families for their expenses as all of us are volunteers. Host families are also provided orientation and training by the local host Rotary district and club. Additionally, host families have a trained local Rotary youth exchange officer and youth exchange counsellor to advise and assist when needs arise. We also strive to create and maintain a safe environment for all youth who participate in Rotary activities. To the best of our ability, we ensure that Rotarians' spouses and partners, and other volunteers safeguard the children and young people they get to meet, and protect them from physical, sexual, and emotional abuse".



ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE has different high school foreign exchange programs, and one of them is the study abroad program. It is a global long-term exchange program where students are required to attend high school while on exchange. Eligible students who have just have graduated from high school and going on exchange during their gap year are still required to attend high school full time in their assigned foreign country, as it is a mandatory part of the cultural immersion. The long-term exchange program usually lasts one academic year, during which they attend school and live with 2-3 families in the host country.



ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE is a global network that organizes study abroad programs for students. They have a well-structured program for high school students across North America with a desire for international exposure to enroll as full-time students in another country. More so, ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE's study abroad scholarships has made it possible for students to have the experience of studying and living in a foreign country without spending thousands of dollars to achieve that.



