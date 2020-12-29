Rotary Youth Exchange Aims to Make the World a More Peaceful Place to Live In

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/29/2020 -- Rotary Youth Exchange is one of the world's most respected exchange programs. Every year, more than 7000 students from over 80 countries usually participate in the program. The program offers an opportunity for outstanding clients from all walks of life to study abroad for an academic year, with local Rotary clubs underwriting most of the costs. It's administered by volunteers who are actively involved in community service, work toward peace and understanding in the world and emphasize high ethical standards.



The company spokesperson said, "Our family-to-family exchanges involve two families agreeing to send their daughter or son to be hosted in a foreign country by another family with a similar-aged son or daughter. This implies that both families send their child, and both families host the other child. Typically, the exchange starts with one student traveling to another country and spending three to four weeks with their host family. And then, the two students travel together back to the first student's home to be hosted for the next three to four weeks. In the family-to-family exchanges, the involved families must plan very well for the total exchange period, which should be around two months. However, the families participating can decide and agree on the timing and length of the stay."



Rotary Youth Exchange study abroad for high school students program enables students to reap many rewards from the exchange experience. Some of the benefits include benefiting from immersion in another culture while adapting to a new way of life, learning about the practices and accomplishments of people in other countries and many more. Students eligible for the program are those who have just graduated from high school. In the program, students are required to attend high school on a full-time basis in their assigned foreign country as it is a mandatory part of the cultural immersion. With Rotary Youth Exchange programs, students are assured that they will build memories that will be with them forever. At the end of the program, students can assume leadership roles shaped by lessons from experience.



Offering insight about the application process, the company spokesperson said, "Once the basic application is completed and submitted, students should work with their local Rotary Club to schedule an interview. At least one of their parents or guardians must attend the interview. If they pass that step, they'll continue the application process by completing and submitting all of the other required forms and documents. And if they are chosen by their Club, they'll then go through the district interview process in December. The Rotary Clubs can assist in guiding through the application and interview process. For any inquiry, clients can contact us or visit a nearby local Rotary Club."



Find cheapest study abroad programs at Rotary Youth Exchange. Their exchange program costs much less than other programs. This is because the program is made up largely of volunteers. However, the exchange program's cost varies depending on the district and country where the exchange occurs. Students should remember that Rotary Youth Exchange program is not for everyone. However, it is for those exceptional students who are academically successful, adventuresome, mature and ready to meet the various challenges of living abroad for a year.



About Rotary Youth Exchange

Rotary Youth Exchange program is a mind-expanding, life-changing experience. Their studyabroadscholarships cover tuition and school fees, room and board for an academic year, pre-departure orientation and training and many more issues.



Contact Details



Company Name: Rotary Youth Exchange

Website: https://www.studyabroadscholarships.org/