ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE: An International Exchange Program for High School Students to Study Abroad

Studying abroad brings a lorry-load of opportunities to students involved, as they get to learn and get involved in the culture of their host countries, travel and see new sights, perhaps learn a new language, and most importantly, study in an environment quite different from that of their home country, which on the whole, helps to widen their horizon. One of the most popular platforms that avails students from any part of the world the opportunity to study outside of their home countries are student exchange programs. ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE, a foreign exchange program, offers high school students from all over the world the opportunity to study abroad, away from their home countries.



Answering a query, ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE spokesperson commented, "Learning is a continuous activity that humans who intend to change their world fully participate in, regardless of being in their home country or not. For high school students who intend contributing positively to a better world, and who would not mind learning away from their comfort zone, then ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE is a program they can always consider! The exchange program is a low-cost youth exchange program specially tailored for high school students, or students who would like to invest in their gap year doing something worthwhile, while they wait to get into college. If you feel challenged to see the world, and to learn while doing so, then this exchange program is for you!"



There are Foreign Exchange Student Guidelines for the programs. As a rule, it is required that foreign exchange students in Rotary's International Long-Term Exchange Program (LTEP) attend high school while being active on the exchange. Also, eligible students who are recent graduates from high school and embarking on the exchange program during their gap year, are still required to attend high school full time in their assigned foreign country, as this is an important part of the cultural immersion that they get to enjoy while being away from their home country. To help students gain an understanding of the host culture, they are required to live with at least two families during their stay, which helps to position them as global citizens.



The spokesperson further added, "Our Youth Exchange program is coordinated by a plethora of trained Rotarian volunteers who are of a very strong view that one of the ways to engender world peace, is to better understand people and their culture, regardless of their location in the world. It is our long-held commitment to ensure the safety of the lives and properties of every student who desires to become a member of the global community we envision the world to one day become. We coordinate almost 10,000 student exchanges every year, and we eschew all forms of discrimination based on race, gender, sexual orientation or identity, religion, or socioeconomic status. If your child or ward dreams of contributing to a better world, then we are here to help!"



Rotary's International Student Exchange Program is a low-cost program that high school and gap year students from any part of the world can partake in. Operations are completely handled by volunteer Rotary club members, which helps to keep the program expenses low. Students who wish to make their contributions to a better world, while learning at the same time, can consider Rotary Youth Exchange.



