ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE Has the Best High School Exchange Program for Students 

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2020 -- ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE provides students with the opportunity to study outside of their home countries and students from other parts of the world. While studying in a youth exchange program, students learn, discuss, and confront various themes, topics, and issues, also ensuring not to lose sight of the primary aim of the program but, remain focused on sound academic knowledge, which engages the mind and intellect. This is what the ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE program seeks to achieve, which draws students from all over the world.



Answering a query, ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE's spokesperson commented, "Studying abroad as a high school foreign exchange student is an immersion into the culture of another country. The challenges are great, but so are the benefits, which include but not limited to the following: Serving as an ambassador for their country and community, making lifelong friends, not only within the host country but also with other exchange students from around the world, assuming leadership roles shaped by lessons from experience, and building memories that will be with them forever."



The exchange program also covers high school students who want a Gap Year Abroad After College. A "gap year" is the academic school year immediately following graduation from high school and before enrolling in college or university studies. Students who go abroad during their gap year typically travel extensively with other high school exchange students. They are still required to attend high school in the country of their exchange because these type of student exchange programs require student visas.



Speaking further about the program, the spokesperson said, "ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE is managed and coordinated by trained Rotarian volunteers who truly believe one of the keys to world peace is through understanding people in different cultures around the world. We are committed to the safety and protection of every student who desires to become a member of the global community and ambassador for their country. Dedicated Rotarians coordinate almost 10,000 student exchanges per year and do not discriminate based on race, gender, sexual orientation or identity, religion, or socioeconomic status."



ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE strives to create and maintain a safe environment for all youth who participate in Rotary activities and the exchange. To the best of their ability, Rotarians, Rotarians' spouses and partners, and other volunteers are obliged to safeguard the children and young people they come into contact with during the Youth Exchange, and protect them from physical, sexual, and emotional abuse. To gain a better understanding of the culture, students are required to live with at least two host families during their stay. To ensure students' safety, the host Rotary club carefully screens and selects all host families. For those who want to Find High School Exchange Programs that suits their every need or meets their requirement, they can be sure to be offered the best by ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE.



About ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE

The ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE program is Rotary International's flagship exchange program that offers the Best High School Study Abroad Summer Programs for students who want to study abroad.