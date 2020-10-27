ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE Offering Gap Travel Programs at Affordable Costs

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- Education all over the world, is experiencing change and transformation in all its forms. Asides for the impact of technology and the growing digital transformation, online schooling, and every other change, students are being helped to visualize and understand the world in absolutely different and new ways. One of such ways are youth exchange programs that offer students the opportunity to study outside of their home countries, learn about how to become global citizens, which on the whole, helping them to contribute to global development. ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE, a foreign exchange program, offers gap travel programs at affordable costs to high school students, which offers them the chance to contribute to a better world.



Responding to a query, ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE's spokesperson commented, "Stakeholders in education are seeing the need for students to see the world from outside of their comfort zones and home countries. One interesting way to help students achieve this, is via scholarships, vacations, and in our case, exchange programs to countries where they will not only learn through the curriculum, but also learn how they can contribute their quota for a better world for all of us, and to become true global citizens. At ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE, we are well-positioned to prepare and help high school students who have always dreamt of studying in countries other than their own. For the best youth exchange program, you can trust us to deliver."



ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE is one of Best Youth Exchange Programs, as all their activities are planned to focus exclusively on the needs of the student. Students are offered the opportunity to learn a new language, get immersed in another culture, and the end goal being their transformation into global citizens, even as the world is growing to become a global village. High school students can choose from a range of options, whether to study for a full academic year abroad, or a summer abroad program, or a gap year abroad. Regardless of the choice of the students, they can be rest assured of getting an exchange program that meets both their academic and extracurricular needs.



Speaking about their gap travel program, the spokesperson further added, "Our gap travel programs are specifically for students who are in senior high school, and will graduate next spring. They will still be allowed to participate in the ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE study abroad program if they will not exceed 19 years of age by the time of departure after graduation. The gap year program normally lasts a whole year, and students are required to attend high school in the countries they are headed, as the program requires a student visa. Therein, they get to be immersed in the culture of people different from theirs, experience the world as true global citizens, and get to partake of the lived experiences of other people."



The Gap Travel Program is completely administered by volunteer Rotary club members, which by every means, help to keep the program expenses quite low. However, costs may vary, depending on the district and country where the exchange occurs. For more information, individuals can contact ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE online.



The ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE program is Rotary International's flagship exchange program that offers study abroad programs to high school students to study abroad. People who need to know the Exchange Student Program Cost can contact Rotary Youth Exchange.



