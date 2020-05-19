Rotary Youth Exchange Offers a Tailored High School Exchange Program

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2020 -- Rotary Youth Exchange takes pride in giving North American high school students opportunities to venture beyond the borders of the country through a well-structured exchange program. The pleasures of having an international experience plus the lifelong lessons attained through these interactions have seen the program grow to attract thousands yearly. Since Rotary Youth Exchange runs its operations under the International Rotary Club, it has the needed capacity to manage this unique program efficiently.



Talking about the excellence of their short-term and long-term exchange programs, the company's spokesperson remarked, "The basis for the exchange programs we run is to break the barrier that comes from viewing the world from a narrow perspective. High school is the time when there is the capacity and curiosity to understand the world in a way that influences future decisions. Therefore, by giving the young people a channel to being together with peers from different countries, a new door of enlightenment is opened. This door sees them become global citizens who have a higher sense of what it means to live in different parts of the world."



The majority of the participants chosen for the Rotary Youth Exchange program are high school students who are yet to complete their studies. However, because of the many applications, a significant percentage of students never get the chance to go on these trips. Luckily, Rotary Youth Exchange has taken this into account and introduced a gap travel program for such cases. This program is meant to give those fresh out of high school an opportunity to have the experience they have always desired by traveling abroad.



Speaking about how the safety of all participants is guaranteed, the company's spokesperson said, "Our program is run in coordination with the foreign Rotary Club where the students are going. The efforts of this team of dedicated Rotarians are complemented by our in-house staff that travels with the students. All aspects of the trip are equally taken into account right from medical needs, travel requirements, and accommodations, among other factors. All students will also be taken through an orientation that will bring them to speed with what to expect during their stay abroad."



Rated as the provider of one of the best high school exchange programs, Rotary Youth Exchange is keen on adhering to the high standards they have set over the years. The dedication of the staff that runs the program and the policies adopted has continued to make the organization's operations relevant. Rotary Youth Exchange has also made its program open to all high school students regardless of their financial backgrounds. This has been through the provision of scholarships to students whose parents or guardians cannot afford to meet the costs of these exchange programs.



