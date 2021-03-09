ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE Offers Affordable and Life-Changing Study Abroad and Gap Year Programs for High School Students

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- Studying abroad largely predisposes students to a wide range of positive experiences, as they get to see new sights, experience new material and immaterial cultures, venture into the lived experiences of new countries, and meet new people outside of the confines of their classes and curricula. These study abroad programs could often be costly, thereby dissuading students from embarking on these programs that offer many opportunities. However, there are some others, for instance, ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE, a foreign exchange program that offers affordable study abroad and gap year programs to high school students.



Responding to a query, ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE's spokesperson commented, "We offer one of the cheapest and the most affordable youth exchange programs to high school students who are on the lookout for opportunities that guarantee them a space in the comity of global citizens. Our programs, from a high school abroad programs, gap year to summer programs, are top tier, and they are specially designed to enable students to get immersed in the culture of other people, get them challenged to be better humans, and also offer them life-long and life-changing opportunities that they need to thrive in the world.



Our programs are some of the most affordable and most-engaging."



ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE offers one of the cheapest study abroad programs for high school students in their Rotary International Long Term Exchange Program (LTEP). Though this program usually lasts one academic year, during which students are to attend school and live with 2 – 3 families in their host country, the program's benefits outpaces the amount paid by students to get on the program. These benefits include: assuming leadership roles shaped by lessons from the program, building life-long memories, learning about the practices of other people, serving as an ambassador of their country, and other pronounced benefits.



The spokesperson further added, "Our gap year abroad programs are also available for students who just graduated from high school and are waiting to enrol in a college or university of their choice to start a career. These outstanding gap year programs are absolutely less stressful, as there are no academic credits required from students to graduate, especially from their schools back home. The experiences of students on this program are largely advantageous to their journey through life, and to gain a better understanding of the culture of their host countries, they are required to live with at least two to three families, which help them with an understanding of the culture and ways of life."



Also, the gap year abroad program for students is the lowest cost student exchange program. It is completely administered by volunteer Rotary club members, who help keep the program expenses low.



The ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE program is Rotary International's flagship exchange program that offers student exchanges and helps students find high school abroad programs that are absolutely life-changing.



