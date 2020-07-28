ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE Promotes World Peace Through Low-Cost Scholarship and Gap Year Abroad Programs

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2020 -- ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE offers scholarships and study abroad programs for students to enable them learn new languages, discover new cultures, as well as become a global citizen. They seek for world peace by understanding people who have diversified cultures all around the world. They offer low-cost scholarship as well as, some study abroad programs such as short-term summer abroad exchange programs, gap year abroad programs, family-to-family exchange and international youth camps. Students about to graduate from high school are eligible to participate in the ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE study abroad program as long as they haven't passed the age of 19 years as at graduation period.



Answering a query, ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE spokesperson commented, "The ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE program is a low-cost scholarship program tailor-made for you. Almost 10,000 students study abroad every year with ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE!".



Parents can help their child to check for the available student exchange programs on studyabroadscholarships.org. For a student to be eligible, the applicant must be between the age of 15 to 19 years as at the time of their departure. Also, the applicant must be sponsored by a local Rotary club. Thus, the applicant will have to complete a written application. The parent and their child will be interviewed in-person. The applicant will also have to pass medical and dental health exams, as well as submitting high school transcripts of above average performance, along with recommendation by a high school teacher or counselor.



The spokesperson further added, "With the ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE study abroad programs and scholarships, you will have the opportunity to learn a new language, discover another culture, and truly become a global citizen. You can choose to study abroad for a full academic year or during a gap year immediately following high school graduation before beginning college or university. If going to high school abroad is not your thing (or staying for an entire school year), you could choose a short summer abroad exchange program lasting from a few weeks to a couple of months. Regardless of your choice, the Rotary Youth Exchange study abroad program will be one of your greatest lifetime experiences".



Short-term summer abroad exchange program occurs during summer and is basically for students that love adventures. By this time, schools are closed and they are not in a session. Students between age 15-19 years are eligible for this program and its duration lasts for several weeks to a few months. However, family-to-family exchange program involves two families reaching on an agreement to send their child to a foreign country to be hosted by another family with a child in a similar age. This process then occurs vice-versa for the hosting family. International youth camps are summer camps which are mainly in Europe and other countries like USA, Brazil, Mexico, India, Taiwan, and Canada. The camps ensure social and cultural exchanges between youths from different countries of the world. Parents urging to get the best youth exchange program for their child can pick from any of these.



