Rotary Youth Exchange Provides an Opportunity for Kids to Experience Something New

Rotary Youth Exchange is one of Rotary International's best-known programs. The primary purpose of the program is to promote international understanding and friendship among young people. It asks of participants an openness to new ideas and experiences, a willingness to adapt and gain new perspectives, and an opportunity to learn new ways of living and make new friends. The program is usually administered successfully due to the dedication, leadership, and passion of volunteers who include both Rotary members and non-members.



Offering insight on the future advantages of being a Rotary exchange student, the company spokesperson said, "There are many future advantages to becoming a Rotary exchange student. Past history has indicated that having the Rotary exchange year on a student's college application carries more weight in many cases than a student's grades. Colleges and Universities are looking for students that are going to successfully complete their studies and graduate. By completing a full year exchange in another culture, students will be showing them that they have the right stuff, the stick-to-it-ness that school and future employers look for. Also, there are the benefits of exchange students becoming of becoming bi-lingual or bi-cultural."



Rotary Youth Exchange gap year exchange programs usually take place during the academic year immediately following graduation from high school and before enrolling in institutions of higher learning. Students enrolled in the program can still participate in the Rotary Youth Exchange study abroad program if they will not be older than 19 years by the time of departure. In the program, students are still required to attend high school in the country of their exchange. The gap year program cost less than one would think since volunteer Rotary club members completely administer the program. The program is less stressful as no academic credits are needed for graduation from their high school back home.



Responding to an inquiry on how does Rotary help a student if he or she has problems during the exchange, the company spokesperson said, "The design of our Rotary Exchange program is such that if a student has problems, we have the resources to help him or her solve the problems. Students will have multiple avenues of assistance available to them to resolve any problem that might come up. We are usually very serious with our responsibility for the safety and security of all Rotary exchange students, both inbound and outbound. Therefore, we are always there to safeguard to the best of their ability the welfare of and to prevent the physical, sexual or emotional abuse of students with whom we come into contact."



Student exchange program cost less with Rotary Youth Exchange. The exchange program is completely administered by Rotarians, who are all volunteers, so they take no salaries or commissions. A significant portion of the cost of the exchange program is usually paid by the participating Rotary clubs. It covers accommodations, pre-departure orientation and training, 24-hour worldwide emergency assistance, tuition and school fees provided by the host Rotary club, and many others. The only expenses parents or guardians are expected to cover include round-trip airfare, travel documents, emergency funds for unexpected expenses, cultural orientation, and many others.



