Rotary Youth Exchange Provides Young People with Opportunities to Experience a Cultural Exchange

Rotary Youth Exchange is a Rotary International exchange program that is meant for students who are in high school. It hopes to make the world a more peaceful place through the exchange program. The purpose of the Rotary Youth Exchange is to provide cultural and academic exchange and to develop leaders who promote peace and justice around the world. To apply, a student can contact a local Rotary club through the Rotary International website. The application process's length and exactitudes depend on which Rotary district a student is from and which Rotary district he or she will travel to.



Responding to an inquiry on who is eligible to be a Rotary exchange student, the company spokesperson said, "Our Rotary Youth Exchange program is open to high school students between the ages of 15 and 19 years on departure. It does not matter whether students' parents are members of a Rotary Club. The program is just open to children of Rotarians and non-Rotarians alike. The exchange student candidates must be outgoing, self-confident, adaptable and adventurous, friendly, willing to learn a foreign language, and with good grades in school. The final application form will require each exchange student to tell about themselves and their family and provide references from school teachers and administrators."



Rotary Youth Exchange's long-term exchange program enables students to gain a greater understanding of the culture of the host country, learn a new language, and even develop lifelong leadership skills. The program usually lasts one academic year, during which students are required to attend school and live with either two to three families in the host country. Though challenges will be great, so are the benefits. The long-term study abroad high school program cost less as volunteer Rotary club members completely administer the program. However, costs vary depending on the district and country where the exchange occurs.



Responding to an inquiry on whether a student gets to choose the country he or she should go for an exchange, the company spokesperson said, "No. The countries we exchange with are those we run top-quality programs, and we re-evaluate them each year. The students are advised of the countries we will be exchanging with during the upcoming year. Besides, during the orientation session held in February, outbound students are assigned a country by the members of the district committee attending the weekend. Their decision is informed by the student's application form, the interview held with the student, and interaction throughout the weekend. It is worth noting that flexibility is a vital characteristic of a successful exchange student and starts right at the beginning."



With Rotary Youth Exchange study abroad programs and study abroad scholarship, students have the opportunity to truly become global citizens. The study abroad scholarship is usually valued at over $24,000. It covers the tuition and school fee provided by the host Rotary club, room and board for one academic year, monthly stipend, and many others. To participate in the exchange, applicants must be sponsored by a local Rotary club and district.



