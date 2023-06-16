Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2023 -- According to the new market research report "Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market is projected to reach USD 1,244 million by 2026 from USD 989 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Rising number of sports-related shoulder injuries, technological advancements in rotator cuff rupture devices, greater product affordability and market availability, and growing public awareness related to the availability of different treatments for rotator cuff rupture. Additionally, developments in regenerative biologics are likely to offer significant growth opportunities for players in the rotator cuff injury treatment market



The key factors fueling the growth of this market include an increase in sports-related shoulder injuries, technological advancements in arthroscopic surgical devices, increase in aging population with osteoarthritis, strong focus of players towards launch of highly advanced arthroscopic treatment devices for rotator cuff rupture.



Key Market Player:



Prominent players in this market are The Cooper Companies Inc. (US), Cook Group (US), Vitrolife (Sweden), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific (US), Kitazato Corporation (Japan), and Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (US), among others.



The in rotator cuff injury treatment market include major Tier I and II suppliers of in rotator cuff injury treatment devices are Arthrex (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes) (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), CONMED Corporation (US), Integra Lifesciences Corporation (US), LimaCorporate (Italy), FH ORTHOPEDICS S.A.S. (France), Evolutis India Pvt Ltd. (India), DJO Global (US), 3S Ortho (France), Breg, Inc. (US), GPC Medical Ltd. (India), and Parcus Medical (US). These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific.



Driver: Rising number of sports-related shoulder injuries



Sports and shoulder-related physical activities can cause high stress on the shoulder leading to the development of rotator cuff tendonitis, resulting in shoulder pain and weakness, further limiting the movement of the arm. The upper extremities constitute one-third of the proportion of sports injuries. Athletes engaged in sports like baseball, tennis, handball, and volleyball experience an acute episode of trauma or such as falling. Such episodes can increase the severity of shoulder injuries, ranging from rotator cuff contusions and tendinopathies development in rotator cuff tears. Around 3.5 million sports injuries are registered in the US annually (Source: National Electronic Injury Surveillance System, data as of 2019).



Restraint: High costs associated with arthroscopic surgical procedures



The high cost of arthroscopic surgery is a major concern, especially in emerging markets like China and India, where only a smaller population is under insurance coverage. The average cost of outpatient shoulder arthroscopy treatment in India can range between USD 3000 to USD 5000. Such costly treatments have reduced the affordability of shoulder arthroscopy are limiting the growth of this market. Moreover, surgical settings across low resource income nations are highly reluctant to adopt novel products owing to a lack of awareness and affordability, thus expecting to hinder the growth of this market to a certain extent.



The rise in number of arthroscopic surgical treatment and technological advancements in arthroscopic surgical devices in to support the market growth during the forecast period."

Arthroscopy procedures are increasingly being recommended by physicians for rotator cuff repair owing to their clinical benefits such as minimally invasive procedures (in open rotator cuff repair surgeries, a two-to-three-inch incision is made as compared to less than one inch in arthroscopy-driven procedures). Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of rotator cuff injuries (especially among sportspersons) and the technological advancements in arthroscopic surgical devices are likely to boost the demand for shoulder arthroscopy for rotator cuff injury treatment.



Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the fastest-growing rotator cuff injury treatment market, globally

Geographically, the emerging Asian countries, such as China, India, Japan and Singapore, are offering high-growth opportunities for market players. The Asia Pacific point of care market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2026. Expansion of healthcare infrastructure and increase in disposable personal income, rising medical tourism in Asian countries, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness among people about the safe & effective shoulder arthroscopy treatment, presence of geriatric patient population with osteoarthritis and presence of players with robust rotator cuff injury treatment devices product portfolio are likely to contribute towards the significant the growth of the rotator cuff injury treatment market in the region.



