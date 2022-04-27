Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2022 -- According to the new market research report "Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market by Modality (Surgical (Arthroscopy, Shoulder Replacement, Tendon Repair), Physiotherapy (Braces, Cold Compression), Drug Therapeutics (Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Injections), Orthobiologics) -Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 1,244 million by 2026 from USD 989 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market"

30 – Tables

23 – Figures

11 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=71095820



The key factors fueling the growth of this market include The key factors fueling the growth of this market include an increase in sports-related shoulder injuries, technological advancements in arthroscopic surgical devices, increase in aging population with osteoarthritis, strong focus of players towards launch of highly advanced arthroscopic treatment devices for rotator cuff rupture.



The in rotator cuff injury treatment market include major Tier I and II suppliers of in rotator cuff injury treatment devices are Arthrex (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes) (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), CONMED Corporation (US), Integra Lifesciences Corporation (US), LimaCorporate (Italy), FH ORTHOPEDICS S.A.S. (France), Evolutis India Pvt Ltd. (India), DJO Global (US), 3S Ortho (France), Breg, Inc. (US), GPC Medical Ltd. (India), and Parcus Medical (US). These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific.



The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented crisis that has significantly strained healthcare providers, healthcare infrastructure, and healthcare systems worldwide. The COVID-19 pandemic had a remarkable change in several aspects of medical practice. Elective surgeries, including orthopedic surgery, were canceled worldwide, allowing hospitals to accommodate more COVID-19 patients and completely focus on reducing the possible risk of infection among healthcare workers. According to The CovidSurg Collaborative, a 120-country research initiative formed to analyze the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on surgeries, around 28.4 million elective surgeries worldwide will be canceled or postponed in 2020, based on 12 weeks of peak disruption to hospital services due to COVID-19. The rotator cuff injury treatment market was also impacted due to restrictions on the organized temporary closure of surgical centers, hospital access restriction for non-essential care, limited access to clinics, implementation of social distancing measures, nationwide lockdowns, and the slowdown of in-patient flow and referrals.



The rise in number of arthroscopic surgical treatment and technological advancements in arthroscopic surgical devices in to support the market growth during the forecast period."



Arthroscopy procedures are increasingly being recommended by physicians for rotator cuff repair owing to their clinical benefits such as minimally invasive procedures (in open rotator cuff repair surgeries, a two-to-three-inch incision is made as compared to less than one inch in arthroscopy-driven procedures). Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of rotator cuff injuries (especially among sportspersons) and the technological advancements in arthroscopic surgical devices are likely to boost the demand for shoulder arthroscopy for rotator cuff injury treatment.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=71095820



Geographically, the emerging Asian countries, such as China, India, Japan and Singapore, are offering high-growth opportunities for market players. The Asia Pacific point of care market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2026. Expansion of healthcare infrastructure and increase in disposable personal income, rising medical tourism in Asian countries, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness among people about the safe & effective shoulder arthroscopy treatment, presence of geriatric patient population with osteoarthritis and presence of players with robust rotator cuff injury treatment devices product portfolio are likely to contribute towards the significant the growth of the rotator cuff injury treatment market in the region.



Prominent players in this market are The Cooper Companies Inc. (US), Cook Group (US), Vitrolife (Sweden), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific (US), Kitazato Corporation (Japan), and Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (US), among others.



Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=71095820