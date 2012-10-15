Rotatruck Catalog by Rotacaster Looks at Concerns of Safety Managers

Tighes Hill, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- Rotacaster makes manual movement of loads safer, faster and easier. The most important message communicated by safety managers is the concern and need for workplace ergonomic improvements whenever and wherever possible. Especially when workers compensation, lost work days and insurance premiums can be reduced while improving productivity.



Rotacaster Wheel Limited is very excited to release the latest catalog, the ROTATRUCK, the world's most innovative hand truck. The catalog features advantages and benefits of a Rotatruck versus a standard hand truck. Specifications from wheels to handles and configurations to applications are detailed in this new catalog. To view the latest Rotatruck: http://tinyurl.com/ce9vr26.



Rotatruck Self Supporting Hand Trolley video can be viewed in action at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SBu7QHsNCQo.



According to Peter McKinnon, managing director for Rotacaster, “This innovative design can overcome issues associated with trying to move and handle materials. Also available in an outdoor, all-terrain model, it reduces the effort of manual handling and repetitive movement that can lead to workplace injury.”



In an effort to improve worker safety, Rotacaster announced there is 59% Less Pull Back Effort with the Rotacaster Hand Truck. Rotacaster Wheel Limited is an Australian company with a focus on innovative product design. Rotacaster is a patented multi-directional wheel quickly becoming the alternative to the swivel caster. The Rotacaster is a sturdy, robust wheel, adaptable to a vast array of applications and it overcomes many of the limitations associated with the traditional swivel caster wheel.



360 degree maneuverability is achieved with Rotacaster’s direct lateral and rotational movement. Rotacaster makes manual movement of loads safer, faster and easier. The most important message communicated by safety managers is the concern and need for workplace ergonomic improvements whenever and wherever possible. Especially when workers compensation, lost work days and insurance premiums can be reduced while improving productivity.



Rotacaster, while fixed in a primary orientation, facilitates movement in any direction without the need of a traditional swivel mount. Omni-wheels have been used in conveyor and light-duty robotics applications for years, yet the Rotacaster multi-directional wheel is engineered to provide additional robustness, durability, and ride quality necessary as an industrial floor wheel.



Applications for the Rotacaster range from material handling equipment (hand trucks, trolleys, dollies, carts, skates) to shopping carts and luggage; from conveyor transfers, pipe rollers, and other inverted applications to robotics and patient lifts in medical settings.



Follow Rotacaster on Twitter @Rotacaster; or contact Rotacaster at www.rotacaster.com.au or via phone: 61 2 4907 8100.



Rotacaster Wheel Ltd.

www.rotacaster.com.au

Peter McKinnon, Managing Director

info@rotacaster.com.au

+61 2 4907 8100