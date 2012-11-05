Rotatruck Load Hook Designed for Beer Kegs

Newcastle, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- Rotacaster load hook is the best way to secure beer-kegs, LPG cylinders (both large and small), pails, canisters, and buckets to the curved back Rotatruck. Made from heavy duty gauge material, the load hook is easily raised and lowered to secure the load safely.



In an effort to improve worker safety, Rotacaster announced there is 59% Less Pull Back Effort with the Rotacaster Hand Truck. Rotacaster Wheel Limited is an Australian company with a focus on innovative product design. Rotacaster is a patented multi-directional wheel quickly becoming the alternative to the swivel caster. The Rotacaster is a sturdy, robust wheel, adaptable to a vast array of applications and it overcomes many of the limitations associated with the traditional swivel caster wheel. 360 degree maneuverability is achieved with Rotacaster’s direct lateral and rotational movement. Rotacaster makes manual movement of loads safer, faster and easier. The most important message communicated by safety managers is the concern and need for workplace ergonomic improvements whenever and wherever possible. Especially when workers compensation, lost work days and insurance premiums can be reduced while improving productivity.



Rotacaster, while fixed in a primary orientation, facilitates movement in any direction without the need of a traditional swivel mount. Omni-wheels have been used in conveyor and light-duty robotics applications for years, yet the Rotacaster multi-directional wheel is engineered to provide additional robustness, durability, and ride quality necessary as an industrial floor wheel.



According to Peter McKinnon, managing director for Rotacaster, “This innovative design can overcome issues associated with trying to move and handle materials. Rotacaster makes manual movement of loads safer, faster and easier. The most important message communicated by safety managers is the concern and need for workplace ergonomic improvements whenever and wherever possible. Especially when workers compensation, lost work days and insurance premiums can be reduced while improving productivity.”



The Rotacaster solution is easily maneuvered around the park without getting stuck on the obstacles the former swivel caster dolly. Follow Rotacaster on Twitter @Rotacaster; contact Rotacaster at http://www.rotacaster.com.au or via phone: 61 2 4907 8100.



