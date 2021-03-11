Rothwell Gornt Companies Offers Luxury Town Homes for Sale in Las Vegas

Henderson, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- Rothwell Gornt Companies is a brokerage firm that offers homes to people of different financial muscle in Las Vegas and Henderson. They allow buyers to pick the benchmark they desire in a home, so when that particular home hits the market, they will be informed about it. Their agents are experienced in the business with strong negotiation skills, which show that their customers can get the homes at a competitive price. Also, Rothwell Gornt Companies' customer service is of top-quality, as they ensure customers are assisted with whatever is needed to find their dream home.



This includes linking them up with lenders who can provide buyers with loans at affordable prices. In response to a query about their services, the spokesperson of Rothwell Gornt Companies commented, "We provide a free initial consultation to buyers to inform them about what to expect when they want to buy a home. The process of consultation covers certain specific areas. Such areas include a comprehensive property search in the buyer's area of interest, details about the buyer's present financial capability to know whether there will be a need to connect them with a lender, contract review, among others. Buyers interested in this free consultation can call us directly, send a text message or send an email".



Rothwell Gornt Companies also offers homes in Henderson, which is a city near Las Vegas. This is one of the most desired cities to live in as it features vintage homes. Important landmarks in the city include a lion habitat ranch, Lake Mead dotted with marinas, Sloan canyon national conservation, and Clark county museum. Buyers can get top Henderson Las Vegas homes for sale by contacting Rothwell Gornt Companies via their website, and they can be sure to get the most aptly priced homes without any stress.



"We do not have any hidden fees, and all our fees are discussed ahead of time. There are also lots of full-service treatments that we offer to buyers. They include but not limited to: preliminary lien check, drafting of full contracts, comprehensive offer negotiation, detailed property analysis, and unlimited addendum drafting. We also offer free in-person buying consultation as part of our services to buyers", added Rothwell Gornt Companies spokesperson.



Furthermore, Rothwell Gornt Companies is a place buyers can get the best homes for sale near Las Vegas. Their services are reliable, and customers can get their dream homes with a seamless approach. Information on the utility specifications is also provided to intending buyers to choose from the numerous options of houses they are shown.



About Rothwell Gornt Companies

Rothwell Gornt Companies consists of a group of realtors that help people buy and sell homes. Compared with other important cities, their families in Las Vegas get more global attention due to ease of living, access to high-calibre entertainment, beautiful roads, and a relatively inexpensive price point. Buyers can get luxury townhomes in Las Vegas to enjoy a living experience not found elsewhere in the world by contacting Rothwell Gornt Companies.



Contact Information:



Rothwell Gornt Companies

1700 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy

Ste: 102

Henderson, NV 89012

Phone: 702-857-7256

Email: sales@RothwellGornt.com

Web: https://www.findmylasvegashome.com/