New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- The global Rotomoulding Powder Market is expected to reach USD 31.99 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the rising applications in material handling, automotive, and construction industry owing to better molding efficiency and benefits of rotomoulding using powder resins due to its improved mold flow, excellent stress bearing property, and high impact resistance benefits.



Some plastics, such as PVC degrade during the long heating cycles or when melted during the process of turning them into a powder. This may be a restraining factor for the market.



The report is further updated with the changes in the market dynamics and trends owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has affected the global economy by changing the dynamics of the supply chains, inducing financial difficulties, and the increasing volatility of market prices. The report further estimates the overall impact of the pandemic on the Rotomoulding Powder market and offers key insights into the future of the market over the coming years.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Rotomoulding Powder market and profiled in the report are:



Broadway Colours, BASF S.E., DuPont, Dow Chemical Company, ExxonMobil, Pacific Poly Plast, Kiel Industries, VPals, Ramdev Polymers, Green Age Industries, Matrix Polymers, LyondellBasell, PHYCHEM TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD, A. Schulman, Inc., SABIC Reliance Industries Limited, and TOTAL S.A.. among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Product type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD BIllion; 2018-2026)



Polyvinyl chloride

Nylon

Polyethylene

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Cross Linked Polyethylene(PEX)

Polypropylene

Polycarbonate

Special purpose products

Aluminum

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)

Acetal

Acrylic

Epoxy

Fluorocarbons

Ionomer

Polybutylene

Polyester

Polystyrene

Polyurethane

Silicone

Various foods (especially chocolate)



End user equipment Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD BIllion; 2018-2026)



Rock and roll machine

Clamshell machine

Vertical or up & over rotational machine

Shuttle machine

Swing arm machine

Carousel machine

Wytkin Composite Mold (CMT) Technology



Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD BIllion; 2018-2026)



Industrial

Tanks

Automotive Components

Packaging

Travel & Tourism

Toys

Sports

Transportation

Furniture

Medical

Construction

Decorative

Others



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Rising applications in travel and tourism and sports industry



3.2. Growing demand of storage plastic tanks



Chapter 4. Rotomoulding powder Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Rotomoulding powder Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Rotomoulding powder Market Value Chain Analysis, 2019-2026



4.3. Regulatory framework



4.4. Rotomoulding powder Market Impact Analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Rotomoulding Powder market and its competitive landscape.



