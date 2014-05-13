Rockville Centre, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- The Rottenstein Law Group LLP, a national personal injury law firm which maintains a Risperdal lawsuit informational web site at www.risperdallawsuit.us, notes the call for physician participation by researchers who are compiling a registry of the use of atypical antipsychotic medications like Risperdal by pregnant women. The researchers are attempting to establish a link between the drugs and birth defects, as the use of these medications by pregnant women is increasing.



According to an April 18, 2014 article published in the journal Clinical Psychiatry News, researchers are attempting to establish a clear link between the use of atypical antipsychotic medications like Risperdal, and the occurrence of certain birth defects. The article mentions a previous study that was published in August 2013 in the Journal of Clinical Psychopharmacology that found that mothers treated with Risperdal or another drug in the atypical antipsychotic class, were twice as likely to have a child with birth defects, than women who did not use the drugs during their pregnancies. Research from another study published in the British Medical Journal’s “Open,” earlier that year, found no such link. Physician participation would assist the researchers by supplying the information they need to compile more accurate data.*



Risperdal has been making news recently for its alleged link to a condition known as gynecomastia, which is characterized by the abnormal growth of breast tissue in men and boys who take the drug. Hundreds of lawsuits have been filed by plaintiffs alleging that Janssen Pharmaceuticals, the maker of the drug, concealed information from physicians and consumers about this potential side effect. Three hundred and fifty of these lawsuits have been consolidated into a mass tort litigation currently underway in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas (Risperdal Litigation, Case No. 100300296).



The Rottenstein Law Group LLP encourages those who believe they or their loved ones have suffered from the alleged side effects of Risperdal to visit the firm's Web site to learn about Risperdal lawsuits and side effects.



* http://www.clinicalpsychiatrynews.com/single-article/more-conclusive-link-needed-on-teratogenicity-and-atypicals-in-pregnancy/4d91f10eb4cf78322f908e2cfe59436e.html



About Rottenstein Law Group LLP

The Rottenstein Law Group LLP is a New York-based firm that represents clients nationwide in mass tort actions. The firm was founded by Rochelle Rottenstein, who has more than two decades of experience as a lawyer, to represent clients hurt by defective medical devices and medications. (Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.)



Contact:

The Rottenstein Law Group LLP

Rochelle Rottenstein, Esq.

100 Merrick Road

Suite 226W

Rockville Centre, NY 11570

(212) 933-9500 (office phone)

(212) 933-9980 (facsimile)

rochelle (at) rotlaw (dot) com

plus.google.com/106070664376281033016