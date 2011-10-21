Roulette TV Offers Free Reviews and Detailed Helpful Information About the Popular Casino Game

Cumbria, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2011 -- For over two hundred years, roulette has been an extremely popular game. Traditionally played in person at casinos or other venues, technological improvements over the years have made it possible to enjoy roulette from the comfort of home, either through the internet or on television.



As a result, live roulette TV channels are becoming increasingly popular. Although the internet continues to also provide online roulette games, many fans of the game like the way roulette TV channels bring the best features of the traditional land based casinos and the online casinos together.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for its comprehensive and thorough information about the different roulette games that are currently available on television. Roulette TV features reviews and information about the games that are offered for UK residents. The website was recently upgraded to be sure roulette players get all of the channel listing guides and other information they need to play the game.



“The players can enjoy a live game, involving a real dealer, from the comforts of their home without the need to travel and without any of the distractions,” said company spokesperson Andy Fullard, adding that TV roulette games are different from the ordinary computer simulated online casino games.



“These are real games which involve professional dealers. It is for this very reason the live casino games cannot be played anytime the player wishes to, unlike the online games. There are specific time slots which are posted on the casino’s websites; the players need to be aware of the timings.”



Using the website to find out information about UK live roulette times is easy; simply log onto the home page and click on any of the listed games for more information like show times, whether players may play for real and/or just for fun, and much more.



As a bonus, since professional players often take part in live roulette, players can get the opportunity to learn a lot about the game simply by watching the experts play. For new fans of roulette who might be unsure how to play, the website also features helpful instructional articles about the game, from the rules to how to bet.



About Roulette TV

Roulette-tv.co.uk has been online since March 24, 2008, promoting roulette games that are broadcast on UK television channels. The site is run by Anetico LTD a registered UK company. The site features reviews and information about the games on offer for UK residents along with channel listing guides. For more information, please visit http://www.roulette-tv.co.uk