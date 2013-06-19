Round Games Make Bold Expansion with Purchase of Games.info Domain

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- While it may mean very little to consumers and internet users, the attribution of a web domain between .com, .co, .org, .net and now .info is serious business to web marketers. Each come with their own advantages and disadvantages in Google rankings from local, to national to international searches, and implementing them wisely can be the difference between a successful traffic generator and a forgotten relic.



The key to success is to boil down the URL to something people are sure to search for, and that is certainly true of the domain acquired by Round Games recently for twenty thousand dollars. Games.info is sure to surge up the search rankings when it launches later this year.



Round Games currently run a successful flash game aggregator site that allows gamers to find free to play flash games all together through a single portal. Their plans for Games.info are currently held close to the chest, but the company is excited about taking a large step toward an even larger expansion for the future.



A spokesperson for Round Games explained, “Games.info is an amazing coup for us- we’ve been looking to expand for some time but we knew we had to find the right way to do it, and games.info has the potential to be as powerful a domain as dictionary.com. The truth is, there has been some controversy of .info as some early users of .info domains used them to spam Google, but much of the criticism surrounding .info has been revealed to be urban myth by our detailed research. The new domain is the Occam ’s razor of web marketing in our industry, and now we have it, we must begin the journey of populating the domain with content that will make an essential resource for all gamers. We are really excited about matching our skills with this fantastic domain name.”



About Round Games

