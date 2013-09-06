Round Hill, VA Based Top Holistic Chiropractor, Dr. Stéphane Provencher, BS, DC, DICS, CKTP Reveals Virginia "Stress-Less Living Expo" to Be Co-Hosted by "Xocai" and "Tony Robbins"

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Take a day off and take care of yourself! The purpose of the day is to spend time for yourself and to remember that not only are you worth it, but you deserve the best in all areas of your life! We will be co-hosting this event with Tony Robbins team & Xoçai Healthy Chocolates. Call us today! (571) 248-0695



Gainesville Holistic Health Center (Whole-listic Healing)

8006 Crescent Park Drive

Gainesville VA 20155

(p) 571-248-0695; 0895

(f) 571-248-0964



Come and pamper yourself with spa services, sample & learn why non-GMO and gluten-free products help promote a healthier lifestyle, Admission will be free and there will be many workshops to help empower yourself with knowledge for you to share with others. To learn more about this event visit our website at: www.drstephane.com At Gainesville Holistic Health Center we are here to serve the community and we hope that the extended hours will make it more convenient for those who work during normal business hours. We will be opened on the following Saturdays. Please contact the office for an appointment. New patients are also accepted during this timeframe.

http://www.drstephane.com/

August 31st 9 a.m. – noon

September 14th 9 a.m. – noon

October 12th 9 a.m. – noon



Stress-Less Living Expo sponsored by Tony Robbins Team, Xoçai & Dr Stéphane Provencher

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4J1LBTgIHwE



http://www.drstephane.com/



Insulin & Diabetic Population (Xocai's Healthy Chocolates) - An estimated 20.8 million Americans (7 percent of the population) have diabetes. Of those, about 6.2 million have not yet been diagnosed. Diabetes is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. Emerging research has established a link between diabetes and Alzheimer's disease, but new information suggests they may be related in a way never suspected by scientists. Researchers from Brown University indicate they have evidence that the brain makes its own insulin. As a result, the research team believes Alzheimer's disease may be triggered or exacerbated by what they have termed "Type 3" diabetes, in which the brain is unable to produce its own insulin. The result of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes is an excess level of glucose circulating in the bloodstream. Because glucose and insulin can act as free radicals, the best form to combat these effects is to increase the intake of antioxidants. It's the damage created by free radicals that underlies the progression of this condition. (Source)

http://www.linkedin.com/in/dianamccalla



ABOUT US

Dr. Stéphane is an avid researcher, having completed more than 11 senior research projects at Logan College, including research on Sacro Occipital Technic® (SOT® Methods), which he currently uses in his practice. He has submitted three articles for publication in scientific journals which one was publish in the JVSR in 2009. In collaboration with Dr. Joseph F. Unger, Jr., he developed information on ADHD and Autism for use by chiropractors and their patients wishing to learn more about the disease and the multiple treatment modalities available through chiropractic and related natural therapies.

http://www.drstephane.com/