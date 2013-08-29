Stouffville, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- With a goal of just over $45,000 USD the makers of LOLA, a mobile personal emergency response system, have launched a crowdfunding project on Indiegogo. The smallest and most technically advanced mPERS and locater device available in the marketplace the little device comes as an attractive lanyard pendant and provides personal freedom, safety and security for those who have cognitive and physical challenges. Focused on helping the elderly and those impaired with conditions such as Autism, LOLA is integrated with LocationNow.com to utilize a comprehensive dashboard database that sends out alerts and monitors and stores data on the activities of the user.



Working in correlation with any digital communications device such as the iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPad 3, 4 or Mini, the iPad Touch or Samsung Galaxy S3 and S4 or the Note 2 the device works in any location. Features include the SOS alert which when pressed immediately opens up a two-way conversation with a designated person at the other end of the line that can supply help in the time of emergency. There is no need to dial, no need to remember phone numbers, the device does the thinking with the press of a button. At the same time, a text message of the exact location of the device and time of the emergency is sent to a designated email address which can be accessed through any digital communication device. Additionally, the caregiver can “call” the LOLA wearer directly as well.



Other comprehensive features include the G-Shock Motion Sensor which has a fully programmable accelerometer that can be set for eight different levels of impact from falls or a vehicle accident. When the impact occurs, a two-way conversation is automatically initiated and a text message of the location is sent. LOLA also offers a Real Time Location option with the use of AGPS and GXM/GPRS so family members as well as caregivers can find their loved one should they wander. “We feel with the creation of multiple geo-fences supplying information regarding ‘safe’ and ‘restricted’ areas this feature proves invaluable to real time position reporting. When safe locations have been compromised the device will send an automatic alert.” said Lloyd Knight, Founder and President of Round Table Associates. “We’re grateful for any support Indiegogo investors can give our worthy project.”



Round Table Associates has been in business for 39 years as a media production and marketing company. Lloyd Knight is the company’s Founder bringing with him his vast experience in entrepreneurial and marketing projects. Currently Round Table Associates has undertaken the task of promoting and creating public awareness of the Lola Mobile Personal Emergency Response system for the protection of those who are elderly.



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About Round table Associates

Round Table Associates is an Ontario base company with a reputation for excellence in video projects, large and small. They have developed a clientele of corporate and not-for-profit companies and organizations.



About Smart Crowdfunding LLC

Smart Crowdfunding is a Florida based company providing marketing and promotional services, which are designed to help crowdfunding projects look better, gain better visibility and ultimately gain trust with potential campaign backers.



For more information about Smart Crowdfunding Click Here