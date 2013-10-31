Roundabout Driving Faults - the Video Reaches 100,000 Viewership and Counting

Leicester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- According to statistics YouTube receives a total of 48 hours of video uploads every minute and it would be fair to say that many of them go unnoticed or unacknowledged. However, only a handful of videos are able to catch the attention of the audiences and have a life of their own. It has been observed that there is no certain set of criteria why a video might appeal to the people, where there are positive and creative factors that draw in the views, negative points may also contribute to the popularity of a video.



The video “ROUNDABOUT driving faults” uploaded by Jon Matthews of the Jon Matthews Driving School is a proud owner of one such video among their various other driving lesson videos that was uploaded 2 years ago as an educational video about driving faults on roundabouts. Since then, the video has since been watched over 100,000 times which clearly shows that people are liking what they see; or are they?



Besides the impressive view count of over 100,000 views, the video has also managed to score over 100 comments from different viewers. The majority of these comment are about how they were unable to understand the point of the video, a fair share of comments seem to drift away from the subject of the video and focus only on certain elements of the video. It would be fair conclude that even though the video may have a life of its own, as far as the views are concerned, but by the looks of the various comments this video is not popular among its viewers and has not earned many fans. A viewer with the most thumb upped comment, TheMacShake expresses in a wave of brutal honesty:



“my 1 year old bro can make a better film than this”



Even though this comment has received it share of aficionados, it is unlikely many one year olds are interested to shoot a video about ROUNDABOUT driving faults or driving at all but nonetheless many other commenters share the same negative feelings. On a more positive note there is a wide gap between the numbers of views the video has received during the two years of its life on YouTube compared to the few negative comments, this shows that there is certainly something going in favour of this video that has allowed it to reach the milestone of 100,000 views on YouTube.



Jon Matthews Driving School offers effective and affordable driving lessons in Leicester,



People are invited to watch the video for themselves to find out if they sense what are the faults or they too completely miss the plot and take the wrong lane please visit: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RjhPeZrjkME and also visit Jon Matthews driving school website: http://www.jon-matthews.com



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Email: lessons@jon-matthews.com