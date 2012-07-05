emme.audio Launches Single from Upcoming EP, "Roots"

Encinitas, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Indie pop duo emme.audio has launched their first single from their upcoming EP, "Roots". The single, "Anything", is filled with dance and electro-pop influences, and layered with vocals that have soft indie undertones and a bit of the eclectic; a combination that proves to be an inviting and unique experience for the listeners.



"This has been a collaboration in the making for a few years now, and I'm so excited about our creation. We can't wait to share this with everyone" Remarked vocalist and songwriter, Emme. "I feel blessed to have been able to work with such a talented partner." Producer and songwriter HiRez added, "we're looking forward to working together as we finish up the emme.audio EP. It's definitely a busy and exciting time for us both."



The emme.audio duo began collaborating on their music in 2010. Having both been influenced by indie pop artists over their lifetimes, they managed to create a "voice" and a style that is uniquely all their own. Bringing joy and unique music to the listener is "extremely important to us as artists and a musical group" Emme stated. There is much anticipation for the EP release 'Roots', and there's no doubt that emme.audio music will be finding its place in your favorite playlist very soon.



To contact emme.audio or for more information, visit the http://www.emmeaudio.com website, http://www.facebook.com/EmmeAudio or email us at neil@roundphile.com