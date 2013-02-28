Route 60 Hyundai General Manager to Shave Head in St. Baldrick's Foundation Event to Support Cancer Research for Children

Vero Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Patrick McGuire, general manager and “The Crazy Hyundai Guy” of Route 60 Hyundai, a premier Hyundai dealership in Vero Beach, will participate in the St. Baldrick’s head-shaving event to raise money for children diagnosed with cancer.



Pat McGuire said: “You’ve heard me say “Yipee Kai Yo Kai Yay,” but can you say, “take it off, take it all off as in my hair?” he said regarding his head-shaving venture to raise money for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.



The event takes place at Capt. Hirams Resort at 1606 Indian River Dr. in Sebastian, FL on Saturday, March 2, 2013 at 12 noon. We’re inviting the entire community to attend this exciting fundraising event and donations are greatly appreciated all month long. Simply visit: http://www.stbaldricks.org/participants/mypage/587939/2013 and click “donate.” All proceeds will go directly to the St. Baldrick’s foundation to help find the cure for children with cancer.



The St. Baldrick’s Foundation exists to provide funds for childhood cancer research by asking businessmen to shave their heads. In it’s beginning, the St. Baldrick’s Foundation raised over $1 million for cancer research with over 37 head-shaving events taking place nationwide. Because children usually lose their hair during cancer treatment, “shavees,” like McGuire, show. support by shaving their own heads voluntarily, and inspire friends and family to donate money to support childhood cancer research.



“The cause needs help. More children are lost to cancer in the U.S. than any other disease, said McGuire. “We need to make sure we do everything we can to combat this devastating disease.”



Patrick McGuire is the general manager at Route 60 Hyundai, a premier Hyundai dealership in Vero Beach, Fla.



