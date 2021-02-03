Route Optimization Software Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 : Esri, Google, FLS

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2021 -- Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Route Optimization Software Market with latest edition released by AMA.



A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Route Optimization Software Market Outlook to 2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Route Optimization Software market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Route Optimization Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Definition:

Route optimization is defined as the process which is used to determine the most cost-efficient route. Several benefits of using route optimization software such as increase customer satisfaction, identifies the most cost-effective routes, reduces mileage., reduces avoidable transportation delays, decreases time spent planning routes, among others. Rising demand of logistics-specific solutions is like to be prime driver for market growth.



Major Players in This Report Include,

ALK Technologies (United States), AMCS (Ireland), Caliper (United States), Descartes (Canada), Esri (United States), FLS (Germany), Geoconcept (France), Google (United States), Portatour (Austria), Llamasoft (United States), Maxoptra (United Kingdom), Microlise (United Kingdom) and Omnitracs (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Optimoroute (United States), ORTEC (Netherlands), Paragon Software (United Kingdom), PTV Group (Germany), Quintiq (Netherlands), FarEye (India), Route4me (United States), RouteSolutions (United States), Routific (Canada), Scientific Logistics (United States), Truckstops (United Kingdom), Verizon Connect (United States) and Workwave (United States).



Influencing Market Trend

- Technology Advancement regarding Route Optimization Software



Market Drivers

- Increasing Use of Logistics-Specific Solutions and Declining Hardware and Connectivity Costs

- Increasing Demand for the Route Optimization Solutions regarding Digital Mobility and Shred Mobility



Opportunities

- Growth of Software as a Service (SaaS) model and Real-time location data analysis

- Increase in the Number of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses



Restraints

- Handling Structured as well as Unstructured Data



Challenges

- Issue related to Security concerns

- Lack of Skilled Professionals for Handling this Software



The Route Optimization Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (On-demand Food Delivery, Retail & FMCG, Field Services, Ride Hailing & Taxi Services, Others), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Deployment (On-premises, Cloud), Component (Software, Services {Consulting, Map Integration & Software Deployment, Support & Maintenance})



Route Optimization Software the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Route Optimization Software Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.



Geographically World Route Optimization Software markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Route Optimization Software markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Route Optimization Software Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.



