Router and Switch Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Increasing use of carrier Ethernet technology and increasing bandwidth usage is one of the major reasons driving this market. Mobiles phones are becoming integral part of day to day communication and they are increasingly used for carrying out business operations even in rural areas. Other significant application areas include personal banking, internet and others.



Market Segmentation



- Internet Exchange Router

- Service Provider Core Router

- Multiservice Edge Router

- Ethernet Service Edge Router

- Broadband Aggregation (BRAS)

- Internet Data Center/ Colocation/ Hosting

- ATM switch

- Ethernet Aggregation

- Ethernet Access

- Demarcation/Network Termination Device



This research report analyzes this market based on its market segments and major geographies. This report analyzes the industry growth rate¸ industry capacity, industry structure, market drivers, restraints, and market projections for upcoming years. It also includes analysis of current developments in router and switch market, Porter’s five force analysis, and detail profiles of top industry players. Research report on router and switches provides detailed review of macro and micro factors significant for existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



The major geographies studied under this research study are:



- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World



Key Players



Some of the key players in this market are Actelis Networks, ADTRAN, ADVA Optical Networking, Aktino, Alcatel-Lucent, ANDA Networks, Avici Systems, Ceterus Networks, Cisco Systems, ECI Telecom, Ericsson, Extreme Networks, Force10 Networks, Foundry Networks, Hammerhead Systems, Hatteras Networks, Huawei Technologies, Juniper Networks, MRV Communications Inc., RAD Data Communications Networks, Seabridge Networks, Telco Systems, Tellabs Inc., ZTE Corporation, and others.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

- It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

- It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments



