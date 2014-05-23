Router-switch.com Awarded the Top Cisco Supplier by Cisco Users/Fans

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- For people who want to buy cost-effective and original Cisco hardware, router-switch.com, as a trusted Cisco supplier, is the top choice for them. Over the last 11 years, ithas been devoting to offer a wide variety of Cisco products that are of good quality and priced competitively.



Router-switch.com has been awarded the top Cisco supplier, and won a lot of positive reviews and suggestions by Cisco fans and users. No matter in the pre-sale advisory, after-sale tracking service or technical support, router-switch.com often gets positive feedback and reply its clients in time.



In order to serve customers better, router-switch.com has always put a lot of efforts into improving the Cisco shopping services.For example, French version of router-switch.com is available, which provides personalization services for clients who speak French; the main pages of router-switch.com have been updated to meet the users’ shopping habit; popular Q and A got from users can help customers solve the basic technical issues by themselves, also can save their time; rich files of Cisco products are shown in a more direct way. What’s more, router-switch.com often prepares promotional events for the regulars and new clients, such as seasonal sales of hot Cisco products, big clearance sale, and big discounts on popular and scarce Cisco models. All these efforts aim to serve customers sincerely and professionally.



Why buy Cisco hardware at Router-switch.com? Some regulars and new customers listed the main advantages of router-switch.com: Trusted by 11,000+ worldwide buyers; specialized in Cisco for 11 Years; save up to 50%-98% off GPL; shipping 2-5 days; free CCIE support, etc.



“We’re pleased to be a top Cisco hardware supplier with the support of our increasing customers” said Bruce,the CEO of router-switch.com. “We will, as always, provide original Cisco hardware at the best pricefor our customers with better service.” Because they believe that to serve Cisco users better and better is the core value as a leading Cisco online store.



About Router-switch.com

Router-switch.com is a leading global Cisco supplier. It offers full series of Cisco network equipment, including Cisco routers, Cisco switches, Cisco firewalls, Cisco IP Phones, Wireless Access Points, Cisco modules & cards, etc. to customers in more than 170 countries. It serves Cisco resellers, System Integrators, and end-users. Its big stock of Cisco hardware can meet SOHO, small office, midsized and large businesses of all sizes.



More Contacts:

Website: http://www.router-switch.com/

Tel: +1-626-239-8066 (USA) +852-9795-4940 / +852-3174-6166 (Hong Kong)

Fax: +852-3050-1066 (Hong Kong)

Sales Inquiries: cisco@router-switch.com

CCIE Technical Support: ccie-support@router-switch.com