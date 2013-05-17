Routezilla Increases Business Productivity in a Matter of Minutes

Vancouver, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- According to Productivity Today, email and telephone calls continue to be the top two office distractions. Each interruption reduces employee productivity which leads to decreased profits. "Those companies looking to increase worker productivity while decreasing office distractions need Routezilla, an automated scheduler which eliminates phone and email tag," Rob Ducharme of Routezilla states.



The Real Time Maintenance Schedule eliminates phone and email tag while streamlining business operations. Intelligent scheduling, email notifications, appointment mapping and calendar syncing come with this program. Users receive a branded interface, powerful analytics and all are secured and backed up regularly so customers needn't fear losing valuable information. "With these tools, businesses learn more about what their customers want and need so they can provide the correct products and services," Mr. Ducharme explains.



This online booking software eliminates phone tag, lands more jobs and increases revenues with reduced travel time which maximizes billable hours. Revenue increases by immediately scheduling leads which come in through online ads, web pages, social media and email campaigns. Powerful analytics track lead conversions, service areas and scheduling trends. "Businesses should never discount the importance of an online booking system, one which increases overall customer satisfaction by saving the customer time," Mr. Ducharme goes on to say.



Routezilla maximizes resources while bringing in more business and increasing brand recognition. "Routezilla currently offers a free trial so businesses can discover how Routezilla will be of help to them. The main advantage of this program lies in the excellent customer service which is provided when the automatic scheduler is used. Customers appreciate not having to wait for service, business productivity goes up and everyone wins," Mr. Ducharme declares.



Routezilla setup takes only a matter of minutes so businesses immediately see how this program can be of benefit to them. "Never miss another call or lead. With Routezilla, customers receive instant service and this quick response benefits the business by increasing customer loyalty. Nobody likes to play phone or email tag as there are more important things to do. Routezilla eliminates this problem and at a very low price. Sign up for the free trial today and see how Routezilla improves your business in a very short period of time," Mr. Ducharme exclaims.



About Routezilla

Routezilla, an automated scheduler, improves customer service by eliminating phone and e-mail tag. Businesses find it easy to communicate with customers and automate scheduling with the use of this program. From plumbers and electricians to carpet cleaners and pest control firms, every business benefits with the use of this program. Features include intelligent online scheduling, email notifications and powerful analytics tracking among others. The program determines customer locations, calculates availability and handles scheduling around the clock.



Website: http://www.routezilla.com/