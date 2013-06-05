Routine Dental Ensures More Than Just a Great Smile

Niceville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Good dental health and hygiene means more than just a dazzling white smile and minty fresh breath. Good oral hygiene and care, including regular brushing, flossing, and routine dental exams is important for proper speech, chewing, and self-esteem. Without regular and routine dental care, teeth can become decayed and the nerve exposed, which can become very painful. Regular dental visits can eliminate tooth decay, and prevent some of the pain associated with cavities and gum disease.



“Unfortunately, oral pain doesn’t go away. It only gets more painful, more serious, and more expensive to treat. With regular dental exams, we can prevent many causes of oral pain and tooth decay, and treat any issues,” says, Dr. Oliver Broutin, of Bluewater Bay Dental. Located in Niceville, Bluewater Bay Dental provides comprehensive dental exams and screenings, implant dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, including veneers, and teeth whitening, and facial rejuvenation.



During your dental exam, you should also expect to be checked for any gum disease. While generally mild, gum disease can lead to a number of problems, including loss of teeth and infection. Poor periodontal health has also been linked to heart complications, strokes, diabetes, and respiratory issues. “A healthy mouth is a good indicator of overall health and well being,” continued Dr. Broutin. Additionally, your dentist should screen for oral cancer. Now the 6th most common form of cancer in the United States, oral cancer has a shockingly high mortality rate, of almost 50%. While treatable when caught early, oral cancer has no symptoms, so it must be detected by a health professional. Oral cancer effects the lips, tongue, floor of the mouth, tonsils, and saliva gland to name a few. Only 1/3 of all oral cancer cases are diagnosed in Stage One. Patients should receive an oral cancer screening during their first visit, and then every year after that.



Dr. Broutin is committed to making your dentist visit as peaceful and stress free as possible. Dr. Broutin and his staff understand that many people are anxious when it comes to making (and keeping) dental appointments, and they work hard to put you at ease. From comfortable chairs to an option for sedation, Dr. Broutin’s patients can relax and know their visit will be pain free. “Anxiety is one of the main reasons people neglect their dental health. At Bluewater Bay Dental, we know that we can’t help you protect and care for your teeth if we can’t get you in the chair.”



For more information about Bluewater Bay Dental and the services they provide, feel free to call the office at 850.387.4845 or visit their website at http://www.nicevillefldentist.com