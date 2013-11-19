Roxana Bentes and Jim Doney Seek Support from Indiegogo to Re-Initiate Their Project 'Way of Hope'

Tepoztlan, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Roxana and Jim are seeking funding for the re-initiation of their project which helps kids (and adults) at risk in the small Mexican village of Tepoztlan where they have lived and worked for many years. Contributions will cover Roxana’s and Jim’s part time community service of 6 hours per week for a duration of six months plus expenses for the materials used to create stilts and drums for as many as 20 participants. This means it will be cost free for the community.



This project has been funded previously by various public and private sources, but due the economic situation and the Mexican drug/cartel crises this project has lost its monetary support. However, there are several private and public institutions that have guaranteed to provide them with the necessary space.



As soon as the minimum amount of the necessary funding is arranged, Roxana and Jim will begin the workshop which is open to all children and adults from ages 8 and up. From their previous experience with local workshops, they know that without outside funding this project cannot survive. If this project receives adequate support, the entire community will benefit by the culminating performance at the Cinco de Mayo parade in Tepoztlan.

This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: October 25, 2013 - December 09, 2013 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://igg.me/p/568898/x/4998314