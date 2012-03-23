Roxane Squire to Provide Clean Green Nation Products to Toronto Residents

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2012 -- Clean Green Nation has formed a partnership with Roxane Squire, a renewable energy and green living specialist based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.



Clean Green Nation provides affordable, renewable and energy-saving equipment, products, services and green living education to consumers. Roxane specializes in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, water technology, energy efficient products, green living education and more.



As authorized Clean Green Nation partner, she will provide green education and energy conservation information, with a special interest in Toronto's environmental plan. Roxane says that her goal is to become the go-to resource for the best products, services and information to create a sustainable Toronto.



Roxane, a mother of three and grandmother to two, says now that her kids are out of the nest, she is ready to start her own business advancing the cause of green living. There’s definite potential for growth in the renewable energy industry in Toronto and the surrounding regions, and the time is now, she says.



“If we don’t take care of the environment now, it will put a burden on future generations. Our reserves are rapidly depleting, and we need to take action now to prevent further damage to our world,” Roxane says. “That’s what makes this partnership so exciting to me, because the products in my store are affordable and can help both homeowners and businesses. We’ll save the environment and reduce energy bills, which is a win-win situation for all!”



Roxane’s online store has a large selection of small wind turbines, which can produce power for a residential home, farm, small business, school or campus. Residential tax credits may be available for consumers who install small wind systems. Her store also carries solar panels, including grid-tie and off-grid systems, batteries, hot water tanks and many other energy-saving accessories that reduce monthly utility bills.



“I welcome this opportunity to partner with Clean Green Nation to help the environment and to get information and products out there,” Roxane says. “This is a chance to educate people in my region, to help spread awareness that we have to take action now in order to help the environment be a safe and healthy world for future generations to come. It’s time to reduce the price of electricity in Toronto. Affordable green living is here!”



Roxane will begin working with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more, please visit http://roxanes.cleangreennation.com.