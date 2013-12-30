Roxanne Bruscha's Band Wine & Alchemy Now Booking Winter Tour Dates

Wolverine, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Roxanne Bruscha, the lead vocalist, dancer, and lyricist of world music group Wine & Alchemy, recently announced the band’s decision to plan and book its winter tour. The Wine and Alchemy – World Music and Fusion Belly Dance tour is expected to travel across 10 states from February to April.



On the tour, the members of Wine & Alchemy will be performing a number of songs while Bruscha dances. Since the group first stepped onto the scene in 2008, it has released over five albums—including its latest CD, Bacchanalia—and performed at festivals, music venues, corporate events, schools, and libraries around the United States. Wine & Alchemy’s musical style is inspired by "Gypsy," Celtic, Medieval, Greek, Turkish, and French traditions.



At this time, Wine & Alchemy is collecting donations from fans interested in supporting its winter tour. The group’s goal is to raise $12,000, all of which will be budgeted for travel expenses, promotional expenses, and sundry. Wine & Alchemy is offering a number of perks to backers who contribute to the tour.



For every $10 a contributor donates, their name will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a private home concert during Wine & Alchemy’s tour. For example, if a person donates $20, they will receive sweepstakes entries. Wine & Alchemy will draw one name for every $1,000 raised.



Fans who donate up to $600 will receive sweepstakes entries and Wine & Alchemy’s entire 6-CD collection. Those who contribute $600 or more will receive Wine & Alchemy’s entire set of CDs and will be scheduled as a concert date on the group’s tour.



Individuals interested in learning more about Wine & Alchemy and its World Music tour can visit the band’s Indiegogo page for more information. Customers can also subscribe to Wine & Alchemy’s Facebook account or email list for frequent performance updates from the band.



About Wine & Alchemy

Wine & Alchemy is a unique experience in World Music, providing a delicious blend of original and traditional world fusion music derived from a wide variety of genres. Drawing on a variety of musical traditions, and personal innovation, Wine & Alchemy finds its muse in a love of art, culture, history and a celebration of life, while striving to create, in an Alchemical spirit, a new form of art in a strong devotion to musical genesis that blends artistic and analytical application. The memorable musical experience created by Wine and Alchemy's live performance is accentuated by a unique World Belly Dance style, bringing the audience’s experience to a new level in eclectic artistry. For more information, please visit http://www.wineandalchemy.com