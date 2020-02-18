"Roxy's Adventure to the Swimming Pool," the Latest Edition in a Popular Children's Book Series, Now on Kickstarter!

Seymour, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2020 -- The fourth book in the Paw Elementary series, Roxy's Adventure to the Swimming Pool helps families and children prepare to learn how to swim with a fun, lighthearted tale. Full of moments of courage and overcoming fear, follow Roxy as she begins to swim for the first time, and see how she handles stress and shows courage to start swimming like a champ.



In the exciting Paw Elementary series, follow Roxy and friends on fun and challenging adventures as they tackle many of life's firsts. From getting their teeth cleaned to getting a haircut or learning to swim, there is always a first-time adventure waiting for Roxy and her pals. While potentially scary and frightening, Roxy works through her fears and emotions while taking families and children with her to appointments for everyone to experience.



Funds raised from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support the latest book in the Paw Elementary series, including for printing, illustrating, and distributing costs. Roxy's Adventure to the Swimming Pool is expected to begin shipping worldwide in April 2020.



The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/pawelementary/paw-elementary-book-series

Supporters around the world can support Roxy's adventure by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $5. But for a pledge of $10 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including the new Paw Elementary book, Roxy's Adventure to the Swimming Pool. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About The Paw

The Paw Elementary series has been brought to life by Katie Melko, a talented author and illustrator who has been working on the series since 2018. Bringing characters to life with her illustrations, Melko is spreading positive messages to families and children around the world.



Contact Person: Katie Melko

Company: 12 Paws Publishing, LLC

City: Seymour

State: Connecticut

Country: United States

Phone: 203 305 7791

Email: 12pawspubLLC@gmail.com

