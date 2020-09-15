Royal Bindi Offering Professional Gravesend Gurdwara Wedding Photography Services

Chingford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2020 -- For Royal Bindi, wedding photography is an art powered by passion and technology. The service provider has been around for years, providing top-notch Asian wedding photography services in London, the UK and beyond. Royal Bindi stays on the cutting edge of technology with advanced cameras and editing software, adding an artistic touch to stills and videos. The crews are creative, efficient, and trained to work for long hours and comply with tight schedules. No matter what it takes, they deliver the highest level of service and capture the occasion's warmth and flavour.



The spokesperson at Royal Bindi recently stated, "An Asian wedding is one occasion where traditions and emotions come alive. Royal Bindi has made its business to capture every detail of the Asian wedding and the traditions involved in exceptional detail. From getting ready at home to couples' sessions and everything in between, we photograph and film the couple's journey on the big day. Our technical superiority is unquestionable and so is our passion for customer satisfaction. We offer competitive pricing across the board to restrict the Asian wedding photographer cost. Add to it the dedicated customer service, we keep customers fully satisfied."



Royal Bindi stays significant for the merger of talent and technology. Speaking of technology, the service provider has invested in 4K 35mm cinematic cameras, camera stabilizers, cranes, glide tracks, and other state-of-the-art equipment. The idea is to keep up with the industry standards in quality and bring wedding stills and videos to life. Needless to mention – the crews are trained to use such equipment to their fullest efficiency. They leave nothing to chance when planning for the event. The client's expectations are factored in and bespoke strategies implemented accordingly. The venue is considered upfront to determine camera positioning for the best shot. Additional lightings are arranged beforehand, if required, to ensure clarity.



On the Gravesend Gurdwara, the spokesperson further stated, "The UK has its share of magnificent buildings that serve as a backdrop for a fairy-tale wedding. When it comes to Sikh weddings, nothing can beat the magnificence and charm of the Gravesend Gurdwara. It's an architectural splendour, featuring five enormous domes, handcrafted marble, exceptional stonework, and stained glass windows. With expansive premises, including 3 prayer rooms and 2 langar halls, Gravesend Gurdwara is ideal for both, large and small-scale intimate weddings. And when it's about capturing Gravesend Gurdwara wedding, Royal Bindi is the best bet."



In a long and prolific journey, Royal Bindi has covered hundreds of weddings at the Gravesend Gurdwara. The crews are aware of the best spots for equipment placement and hence, well-positioned to take the wedding photographs to a whole new level. They make the most of the colour, the light and the architectural arrangements of the premises to deliver stunning stills and videos that invoke nostalgia and can be passed on to posterity as a keepsake.



About Royal Bindi

Based in London, Royal Bindi is an Asian wedding photography and videography service provider with a terrific track record. The service provider specializes in Sikh, Panjabi, Indian and other Asian wedding photography services in London and beyond. Royal Bindi can be contacted for suggestions regarding the best Asian wedding dresses that suit the occasion.