Royal Bindi Performing Cinematic Photography at Sikh or Punjabi Weddings for Clients in the UK

There is no denying that a Punjabi wedding is a delightful spectacle, but there is more to it than meets the eye. This is because the marriage ceremony has a specific meaning when two people become life partners. For those couples getting married at a gurdwara or Sikh temple, the highly religious ceremony is known as Anand Karaj. As it is a beautiful union of the couple in front of the Guru Granth Sahib, they always want this ceremony to be captured inside professional lenses. Here, Royal Bindi comes to their service with its photography solutions.



While speaking at a photographers' seminar, the spokesperson of Royal Bindi shared, "Although we cover all types of Asian wedding ceremonies, we specialise in capturing the charm, elegance, and beauty of Sikh weddings being held in London and other places across the United Kingdom. As with any wedding venue, getting the right gurdwara venue is important to a successful wedding. However, the photography or videography goes hand in hand with this, as it will mean that the couples can continue to relive their memories time and again."



Whether a couple chooses to have their Sikh wedding at Gravesend Gurdwara or Sri Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara, there is no doubt that their wedding day is going to be enhanced in so many ways. Royal Bindi does cinematic-style photography of couples at these architecturally amazing venues that are the most sought-after locations for traditional Sikh weddings. These gurdwaras are elaborately beautiful and perfect for a wedding of any size. The photographer here ensures to click gorgeous pictures of the bridegroom, their families, and wedding guests.



The spokesperson further stated, "While doing photography or videography, our experts see to it that the couples look extraordinary in their wedding attires. We ensure to capture all their emotions and sentiments during the wedding rituals or sharing the special moments with their guests and loved ones. Our photographers are well aware of all the Sikh wedding ceremony stages, from Milni to Ardas. Therefore, they capture each tradition in a personalised and compassionate manner."



While following a guide to the Sikh wedding, Royal Bindi covers every event, starting from Roka and Thaka to Kurmai, Shagan, Chunni Chadai, Maiya, Karahi Chadna, Warna, Gaana, Mehndi and Chura and Kalire. After these pre-wedding rituals, the photographer captures premium images and videos through the entire religious ceremony of marriage and then at the reception hosted by the parents of the groom. Royal Bindi always adopts a unique approach and offers creative coverage for any event in all its glory.



