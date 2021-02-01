Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- Certain directors of Royal Caribbean Group are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: RCL stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Royal Caribbean Group over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: RCL stocks, concerns whether certain Royal Caribbean Group directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose material facts about the Company's decrease in bookings outside China, instead maintaining that it was only experiencing a slowdown in bookings from China, and that Defendants failed to disclose material facts about the Company's inadequate policies and procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on its ships.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



