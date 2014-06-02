Royal Coachman Worldwide Named Supplier of the Year from New Jersey Chapter of Meeting Professionals International

Denville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Royal Coachman Worldwide is pleased to announce the distinguished award from the Meeting Professionals International, New Jersey Chapter (MPI-NJ) of 2013-2014 Supplier of the Year.



Bruce Boillotat from Royal Coachman was presented the prestigious award at last week’s annual awards ceremony.



This is the first time Royal Coachman has been the recipient of this award, given to MPI suppliers who exemplify dedication and professionalism to MPI chapter members.



The Planner of the Year and Supplier of the Year awards are for the most professional and most dedicated individuals whose contributions further the aims of MPI-NJ and its members. These awards recognize an extraordinarily committed professional who has achieved success and is recognized in their professions. Preference will be given to the candidate who is an active participant in the meeting planning industry and who has contributed to the growth and professionalism of our industry. Specific areas of consideration are: professional code of conduct; fairness and honesty; ability to listen; integrity and MPI-NJ involvement.



Bruce, who, in addition to being a chapter member, has been the Co-Chair of the MPI-NJ Membercare Committee, and more recently, as Social Media/Networking Chair, has regularly attended and been actively involved in MPI-NJ chapter meetings since 2010.



MPI-NJ Chapter member Alyssa Lippincott states, "Bruce and Royal Coachman's dedication to the Chapter, along with their friendliness and professionalism have not gone unnoticed. Clearly, MPI-NJ member peers agree, as demonstrated by this nomination and selection for this award to Royal Coachman!”



Royal Coachman appreciates the recognition of Bruce’s involvement and is grateful to NJMPI for the award.



About MPI-NJ

Established in December of 1985, Meeting Professionals International (MPI), New Jersey Chapter is the leading statewide community committed to shaping and defining the future of the meeting and event industry. As the largest statewide trade association for the $122.3 billion meeting industry, MPI-New Jersey defines the return on investment and strategic value meetings bring to individuals, organizations and the global economy.



MPI-New Jersey helps its members enhance their professional value by providing them with best practices, superior education, the latest research and trends, professional development and networking opportunities.



For more information about MPI-NJ, please visit their website here



About Royal Coachman

Royal Coachman provides the finest chauffeured airport limousine services and corporate limousine services by combining experience, unrivaled technology and competitive pricing to deliver a value proposition that is hard to resist. Once you experience the comfort, safety and efficiency of our late model, well-appointed, meticulously maintained vehicles, driven by highly trained, dedicated, professional chauffeurs, selecting Royal Coachman as a preferred partner is an easy decision to make.



For more information about Royal Coachman, please visit their website here.



Contact: DriveProfit (203) 303-7295 for more information



Media Contact :



Royal Coachman Worldwide

88 Ford Road, Unit # 26

Denville, NJ 07834

Toll free: 800-472-7433

Local: 973-400-3200

Fax: 973-675-4365

Contact: Jennifer Wong, Partner at DriveProfit

www.royalcoachman.com

jennifer@driveprofit.com